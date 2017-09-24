Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford on Sunday joined a growing group of NFL owners decrying comments from President Donald Trump calling on league owners to fire players who “disrespect” the flag and protest during the national anthem. (Photo: Todd McInturf / Detroit News file)

Allen Park — Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford on Sunday joined a growing group of NFL owners decrying comments from President Donald Trump calling on league owners to fire players who “disrespect” the flag and protest during the national anthem.

“Our game has long provided a powerful platform for dialogue and positive change in many communities throughout our nation,” Ford wrote in a statement. “Thanks primarily to our players, the NFL also has been a unifying force in our country and impactful change has and hopefully will continue to be the result of peaceful expression, done so in order to highlight social injustices of all kind.

“Negative and disrespectful comments suggesting otherwise are contrary to the founding principles of our country, and we do not support those comments or opinions.”

At an Alabama rally to support Republican U.S. Senate candidate Luther Strange on Friday, Trump went on the offensive against NFL players who have protested racial inequality during the national anthem, focusing on those have chosen to kneel.

Trump continued in on the protesting players with a pair of tweets on Saturday.

"If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect," Trump wrote.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement Saturday, denouncing Trump’s message.

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture," Goodell said in the statement. "There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

It is widely anticipated there will be mass demonstrations before Sundays games, with some analysts expecting hundreds of players to participate.

In addition to the situation with the NFL, Trump is also engaged in a public spat with the NBA. He claimed to revoke a White House invitation to current champions, the Golden State Warriors, after the team announced it was meeting to decide whether to take the visit in the first place.

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!,” Trump tweeted Saturday.

The Warriors always released a statement, echoing the comments of many others.

“We accept that President Trump has made it clear that we are not invite,” the statement read. "We believe there is nothing more American than our citizens having the right to express themselves freely on matters important to them," the NBA champions said in a statement. "We're disappointed that we did not have an opportunity during this process to share our views or have open dialogue on issues impacting our communities that we felt would be important to raise."