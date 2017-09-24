Here is some reaction to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons game at Ford Field, compiled by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.
Martha Ford was right next to head coach Jim Caldwell during the national anthem. Earlier, she condemned President Trump's comments on anthem kneelers.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank stood arm-in-arm with running back Devonta Freeman during the national anthem.
This was Matt Ryan's third touchdown pass of the season and the third passing touchdown the Lions defense has allowed this season.
The Falcons had the ball for more than 10 minutes in the first quarter, but getting off to a slow start isn't unfamiliar to the Lions--they were down 10-0 after the first quarter in week one against the Cardinals.
Anthony Zettel recorded his second sack of the season, forcing a Falcons field goal.
Matt Prater drained his 13th-straight field goal of 50 yards or more, an NFL record, to make the score 10-3 Falcons in the second quarter. This one was from 55.
This is only the second rushing touchdown the Lions have allowed this season.
Glover Quin's second career touchdown pulled the Lions closer, 17-13, in the second quarter.
