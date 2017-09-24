Lions vs. Falcons
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford,
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and Vice Chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game as the Detroit Lions take on the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game against the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and Vice Chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with his wife, Anna Solis, both of Adrian as they head to the Tigers game, yes, the Tigers game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township,
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township, and Persia Grai, 24, of Detroit ride the zipline before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti of Wayne and Don Spring of Waterford take a selfie outside Ford Field.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Here is some reaction to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons game at Ford Field, compiled by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

    Martha Ford was right next to head coach Jim Caldwell during the national anthem. Earlier, she condemned President Trump's comments on anthem kneelers.

    Falcons owner Arthur Blank stood arm-in-arm with running back Devonta Freeman during the national anthem.

    This was Matt Ryan's third touchdown pass of the season and the third passing touchdown the Lions defense has allowed this season.

    The Falcons had the ball for more than 10 minutes in the first quarter, but getting off to a slow start isn't unfamiliar to the Lions--they were down 10-0 after the first quarter in week one against the Cardinals.

    Anthony Zettel recorded his second sack of the season, forcing a Falcons field goal.

    Matt Prater drained his 13th-straight field goal of 50 yards or more, an NFL record, to make the score 10-3 Falcons in the second quarter. This one was from 55.

    This is only the second rushing touchdown the Lions have allowed this season.

    Glover Quin's second career touchdown pulled the Lions closer, 17-13, in the second quarter.

