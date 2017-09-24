Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Here is some reaction to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons game at Ford Field, compiled by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

Martha Ford was right next to head coach Jim Caldwell during the national anthem. Earlier, she condemned President Trump's comments on anthem kneelers.

Singer at Detroit Lions game takes a knee at the end of the national anthem.pic.twitter.com/CrpNgQIrvd — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 24, 2017

Both Lions and and Falcons players linking arms during the anthem today in a show of unity. #ATLvsDETpic.twitter.com/lAwgcKSm6H — Kacie Hollins (@kaciehollinsTV) September 24, 2017

As anthem was about to begin and Lions stood locked in arms, there were some boos from stands. Protesting the right to protest? Odd. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) September 24, 2017

Several Lions knelt during the anthem. Owner Martha Ford stayed with the team, linking arms with players and coaches. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) September 24, 2017

Falcons owner Arthur Blank stood arm-in-arm with running back Devonta Freeman during the national anthem.

Indivisible with liberty and justice for all. Arthur Blank stood with our players during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/djo8G7czLv — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 24, 2017

This was Matt Ryan's third touchdown pass of the season and the third passing touchdown the Lions defense has allowed this season.

ATL 7 | DET 0 pic.twitter.com/13lke4qyjm — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 24, 2017

The Falcons had the ball for more than 10 minutes in the first quarter, but getting off to a slow start isn't unfamiliar to the Lions--they were down 10-0 after the first quarter in week one against the Cardinals.

Anthony Zettel recorded his second sack of the season, forcing a Falcons field goal.

Lions defense with the sack by @Zettel98 !!!!! pic.twitter.com/Q1tyi3lyXw — Detroit Lions Fans❕ (@OnePrideDet) September 24, 2017

Matt Prater drained his 13th-straight field goal of 50 yards or more, an NFL record, to make the score 10-3 Falcons in the second quarter. This one was from 55.

This is only the second rushing touchdown the Lions have allowed this season.

ATL 17 | DET 3 pic.twitter.com/Z48sCYyfpI — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 24, 2017

Glover Quin's second career touchdown pulled the Lions closer, 17-13, in the second quarter.