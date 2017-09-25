Falcons 30, Lions 26
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a reception that was initially ruled a touchdown with 8 seconds remaining in their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. After a review the TD was overturned. Because the Lions had no timeouts, there was a 10-second runoff, ending the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit's Golden Tate makes a reception, which was initially ruled a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After review the play was ruled that Tate's knee was down short of the end zone and the game ended on a running clock because Detroit had no timeouts remaining.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang can't believe his ears as the officials announce a late fourth-quarter touchdown was ruled short and with no timeouts for Detroit, the game was ended.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate still looks stunned as former Lion, Falcons' Andre Roberts chats with Tate after the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions guard T.J. Lang pauses after the end of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Some Lions players take a knee during the national anthem.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Players and administration including Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford arm-and-arm with head coach Jim Caldwell during the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Some Lions players kneel and others stand, arm in arm, during the national anthem.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs, left tackles Falcon wide receiver Mohamed Sanu at the goal line in the first quarter. The play was initially ruled down at the one yard line, but after a review a touchdown was awarded to the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel dives over the goal line for a touchdown with Lions' Glover Quin defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Glover Quin reacts to his interception and touchdown in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions receiver Golden Tate gets brought down hard by the Falcons' Brian Poole in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcon running back Devonta Freeman avoids the tackle of Lions defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga and picks up positive yardage in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcon quarterback Matt Ryan gets brought down for a sack, tripped up Lions defensive lineman Anthony Zettel in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah looks for a hole in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans watch while the Lions trail the Falcons in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan laterals a pass back to running back Devonta Freeman, who gets positive yardage in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a first-down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safey Glover Quin runs an interception of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, right, back for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure by the Falcons' Adrian Clayborn in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel runs over Lions linebacker Nick Bellore, right, and defensive lineman Akeem Spence, left, in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, tries to run around the Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow, right, tackles Falcons running back Devonta Freeman in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) and the Falcons' Robert Alford (23) battle for a pass intended for Jones in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick avoids the hit rom Falcons' Deion Jones and heads up field in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles for a first down before being brought down by Falcons' Brian Poole in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions T.J. Jones pulls down a reception along the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate breaks away from Falcons' Deion Jones and into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is congratulated by fans after he scores a touchdown in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate celebrates his touchdown with a quick game of curling in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans sing the Victory Song after the Golden Tate's touchdown in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' Charles Washington in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' D.J. Hayden and Charles Washington in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay readies for his first interception — two for the day — on a tipped ball in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in his first interception — two for the day — on a tipped ball in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is slammed down to the turf for a sack by Falcons' Takkarist McKinley in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay is brought down after a reception by the Falcons defense in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcons' Jermaine Grace, left, misses a tackle on Lions running back Theo Riddick in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fans cheeer on the Lions on a third down in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a reception over Falcons' Brian Poole in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates his 57-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) cannot hold onto a reception under pressure by Falcons' Damontae Kazee (27) in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions safety Don Carey, top, reacts after he thinks he has stopped Falcons' Andre Roberts (19) on a punt return but Carey is called with a penalty in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions safety Don Carey (26) reacts after he thinks he has stopped Falcons' Andre Roberts (19) on a punt return but Carey is called with a penalty in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions safety Don Carey, with hands on helmet, reacts after he thinks he has stopped Falcons' Andre Roberts, not shown, but Carey is called with a penalty in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Falcons running back Devonta Freeman gashes through the Lions defense for more positive yardage in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) tries to evade a tackle by Falcons' Deion Jones (45) in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs for a first down in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) intercepts a pass intended for Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions fans cheer after they think the Lions have scored a touchdown to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. After review, the play was called down before the touchdown.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, and Golden Tate, left, celebrate their touchdown in the fourth quarter. The play was reviewed and then Tate was called down before the touchdown.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions corner back Darius Slay brings back his second interception for the day up field in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
After an interception, Lions corner back Darius Slay (23) tries to outrun Falcons' Taylor Gabriel in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
After an interception, Lions corner back Darius Slay (23) tries to outrun Falcons' Taylor Gabriel in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick looks towards an official for a flag after an incomplete play late in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in front of Falcons' Robert Alford in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit from behind by Falcons' Adrian Clayborn, throwing incomplete in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Don Carey slams into Falcons' Andre Roberts on a punt return and is called for a penalty in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcons' Jake Matthews, right, tries to block Lions' Ezekiel Ansah, left, in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fans in the crowd react as the Lions fall to the Falcons 30-26.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate pulls in a tough reception with Falcons' Ricardo Allen and Brian Poole defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to score late in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in the end zone with Falcons' Desmond Trufant defending but a penalty on Trufant puts the Lions near the goal in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans wait to hear the outcome of the official review of Golden Tate's touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field in Detroit on Sept. 23, 2017. Falcons win, 30-26. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and vice chairperson Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game as the Detroit Lions take on the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game against the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception during warm-ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti of Wayne and Don Spring of Waterford take a selfie outside Ford Field.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township, and Persia Grai, 24, of Detroit ride the zipline before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with his wife, Anna Solis, both of Adrian as they head to the Tigers game, yes, the Tigers game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and vice chairperson Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Allen Park — Through the first two games, the Lions’ run defense was off to a roaring start.

    But without starting middle linebacker Jarrad Davis and his physical presence on the field, the Lions offered little resistance as the Falcons seemingly ran the ball at will in Sunday’s crushing 30-26 loss.

    Davis’ absence isn’t the sole reason Atlanta gashed Detroit for 151 yards and posted a healthy 5.4 yards per carry, but it proved to be a glaring void as the linebacking unit wasn’t nearly as effective at tackling and filling run gaps.

    “We need to do a better job in a number of different areas and I think our guys will work on that,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said Monday. “We've done it the last couple weeks and that's one of things that I think about when you look at it, it's one game. If it becomes a persistent situation where it happens consistently across the board then you're obviously going to have some concerns.”

    Lions' Caldwell moves on, others fester on overturned TD

    With Davis, the team’s first-round pick, in the lineup the first two contests, the Lions gave up 107 total yards on the ground. In Week 1, they held the Cardinals 45 yards rushing on 18 carries (2.5 yards per carry) as a team and stymied star running back David Johnson to the tune of 23 yards on 11 carries (2.1 yards per carry) with a long of six yards.

    Then against the Giants on the road in Week 2, the Lions limited New York to 62 yards rushing on 18 carries (3.4 yards per carry) and shut down lead back Paul Perkins, who finished with 10 yards on seven carries.

    Yet with Davis sidelined with a concussion and Tahir Whitehead sliding over to man the middle, Falcons star running back Devonta Freeman alone nearly matched the combined rushing total of the Cardinals and Giants with 106 yards on 21 carries, which ranked fifth among Week 3 rushing leaders heading into Monday night’s game.

    Freeman also broke off seven runs of at least eight yards with a long of 18, while Tevin Coleman added 46 yards and averaged 7.7 yards per carry.

    “I think you learn something about your team every single week in terms of styles that they run against you, what they consider to be a weakness, how they attack you,” said Caldwell, who declined to provide an update on Davis’ status. “Then you have to adjust because if you don't adjust, you're going to see those exact same plays week after week after week after week. So, let's how well we adjust.”

    Snap observations: Lions get crafty covering for injured Davis

    Against the Falcons, Whitehead played every defensive snap while filling Davis’ role, but the timeshare for the other two linebacker spots was split among Paul Worrilow, Nick Bellore and rookie Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

    Worrilow garnered the most playing time of the three and was on the field for 42 of the team’s 68 defensive plays, while Bellore made his first regular-season appearance of the year and Reeves-Maybin played a career-high 26 snaps.

    Despite the rotating pieces, Caldwell said there wasn’t an issue with a lack of chemistry.

    “I think, all in all, what we anticipate no matter who we put in there is that they can execute. We work at it enough, they understand their assignments,” Caldwell said. “It's just a matter of getting it done more so than anything else. But I don't believe that that necessarily adds anything to do with us winning or losing.

    “Regardless if we don't have a guy in there, we expect those guys to step in and play at the exact same level of guy that they're replacing. That's how we're built, that's how we're constructed, that's how we think, that's how we set our standards. We fell short of that this week. We didn't perform as well across the board as we're capable.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/jamesbhawkins

