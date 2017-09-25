Undrafted in 2013, Tim Lelito spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in 63 games, including 24 starts. He was most recently with the Tennessee Titans, but was released this month. (Photo: Associated Press)

Allen Park — After finding themselves shorthanded heading into Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, the Lions will bolster the depth along the interior of the offensive line by signing former Grand Valley State standout Tim Lelito.

Undrafted in 2013, Lelito spent his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in 63 games, including 24 starts. He was most recently with the Tennessee Titans, but was released this month.

The Lions were without starting center Travis Swanson (ankle) and backup guard Joe Dahl (lower leg) against the Falcons. Zac Kerin, a Week 1 waiver claim, got the start at left guard, with Graham Glasgow sliding over to center. The team did not have a backup guard active for the game.

The signing is expected to be made official Tuesday, along with a corresponding roster move to clear the roster space.

