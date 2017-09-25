Falcons 30, Lions 26
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a reception that
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate makes a reception that was initially ruled a touchdown with 8 seconds remaining in their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. After a review the TD was overturned. Because the Lions had no timeouts, there was a 10-second runoff, ending the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Detroit's Golden Tate makes a reception, which was
Detroit's Golden Tate makes a reception, which was initially ruled a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After review the play was ruled that Tate's knee was down short of the end zone and the game ended on a running clock because Detroit had no timeouts remaining.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang can't believe his
Lions offensive linemen T.J. Lang can't believe his ears as the officials announce a late fourth-quarter touchdown was ruled short and with no timeouts for Detroit, the game was ended.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate still looks stunned as former Lion,
Lions' Golden Tate still looks stunned as former Lion, Falcons' Andre Roberts chats with Tate after the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions guard T.J. Lang pauses after the end of the game.
Lions guard T.J. Lang pauses after the end of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Some Lions players take a knee during the national
Some Lions players take a knee during the national anthem.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Players and administration including Detroit Lions
Players and administration including Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford arm-and-arm with head coach Jim Caldwell during the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Some Lions players kneel and others stand, arm in arm,
Some Lions players kneel and others stand, arm in arm, during the national anthem.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs, left tackles Falcon
Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs, left tackles Falcon wide receiver Mohamed Sanu at the goal line in the first quarter. The play was initially ruled down at the one yard line, but after a review a touchdown was awarded to the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel dives over the goal line for
Falcons' Taylor Gabriel dives over the goal line for a touchdown with Lions' Glover Quin defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Glover Quin reacts to his interception
Lions safety Glover Quin reacts to his interception and touchdown in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions receiver Golden Tate gets brought down hard by
Lions receiver Golden Tate gets brought down hard by the Falcons' Brian Poole in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcon running back Devonta Freeman avoids the tackle
Falcon running back Devonta Freeman avoids the tackle of Lions defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga and picks up positive yardage in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcon quarterback Matt Ryan gets brought down for
Falcon quarterback Matt Ryan gets brought down for a sack, tripped up Lions defensive lineman Anthony Zettel in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah looks for a hole
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah looks for a hole in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans watch while the Lions trail the Falcons
Lions fans watch while the Lions trail the Falcons in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan laterals a pass back
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan laterals a pass back to running back Devonta Freeman, who gets positive yardage in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a first-down
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah readies for a first-down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safey Glover Quin runs an interception of Falcons
Lions safey Glover Quin runs an interception of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, right, back for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws under pressure by the Falcons' Adrian Clayborn in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel runs over Lions linebacker
Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel runs over Lions linebacker Nick Bellore, right, and defensive lineman Akeem Spence, left, in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, tries to run
Lions running back Theo Riddick, right, tries to run around the Falcons' De'Vondre Campbell in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow, right, tackles Falcons
Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow, right, tackles Falcons running back Devonta Freeman in the first quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) and the Falcons'
Lions receiver Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) and the Falcons' Robert Alford (23) battle for a pass intended for Jones in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass in
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass in the second quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick avoids the hit rom
Lions running back Theo Riddick avoids the hit rom Falcons' Deion Jones and heads up field in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles for a
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles for a first down before being brought down by Falcons' Brian Poole in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions T.J. Jones pulls down a reception along the sidelines
Lions T.J. Jones pulls down a reception along the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate breaks away from Falcons' Deion
Lions' Golden Tate breaks away from Falcons' Deion Jones and into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is congratulated by
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate is congratulated by fans after he scores a touchdown in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate celebrates his touchdown with a
Lions' Golden Tate celebrates his touchdown with a quick game of curling in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans sing the Victory Song after the Golden Tate's
Lions fans sing the Victory Song after the Golden Tate's touchdown in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' Charles
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' Charles Washington in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' D.J.
Falcons' Andre Roberts is brought down by Lions' D.J. Hayden and Charles Washington in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay readies for his first interception
Lions' Darius Slay readies for his first interception — two for the day — on a tipped ball in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in his first interception
Lions' Darius Slay pulls in his first interception — two for the day — on a tipped ball in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is slammed down
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is slammed down to the turf for a sack by Falcons' Takkarist McKinley in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay is brought down after a reception
Lions' Kenny Golladay is brought down after a reception by the Falcons defense in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcons' Jermaine Grace, left, misses a tackle on Lions
Falcons' Jermaine Grace, left, misses a tackle on Lions running back Theo Riddick in the third quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fans cheeer on the Lions on a third down in the fourth
Fans cheeer on the Lions on a third down in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a reception over Falcons'
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a reception over Falcons' Brian Poole in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates his 57-yard field
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates his 57-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) cannot hold onto a reception
Lions' Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) cannot hold onto a reception under pressure by Falcons' Damontae Kazee (27) in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions safety Don Carey, top, reacts after he thinks
Lions safety Don Carey, top, reacts after he thinks he has stopped Falcons' Andre Roberts (19) on a punt return but Carey is called with a penalty in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions safety Don Carey (26) reacts after he thinks
Lions safety Don Carey (26) reacts after he thinks he has stopped Falcons' Andre Roberts (19) on a punt return but Carey is called with a penalty in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions safety Don Carey, with hands on helmet, reacts
Lions safety Don Carey, with hands on helmet, reacts after he thinks he has stopped Falcons' Andre Roberts, not shown, but Carey is called with a penalty in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Falcons running back Devonta Freeman gashes through
Falcons running back Devonta Freeman gashes through the Lions defense for more positive yardage in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) tries to evade
Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) tries to evade a tackle by Falcons' Deion Jones (45) in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs for a first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs for a first down in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) intercepts a
Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) intercepts a pass intended for Marvin Jones, Jr. (11) in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions fans cheer after they think the Lions have scored
Lions fans cheer after they think the Lions have scored a touchdown to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. After review, the play was called down before the touchdown.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, and Golden
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, and Golden Tate, left, celebrate their touchdown in the fourth quarter. The play was reviewed and then Tate was called down before the touchdown.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions corner back Darius Slay brings back his second
Lions corner back Darius Slay brings back his second interception for the day up field in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
After an interception, Lions corner back Darius Slay
After an interception, Lions corner back Darius Slay (23) tries to outrun Falcons' Taylor Gabriel in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
After an interception, Lions corner back Darius Slay
After an interception, Lions corner back Darius Slay (23) tries to outrun Falcons' Taylor Gabriel in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick looks towards an official
Lions running back Theo Riddick looks towards an official for a flag after an incomplete play late in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in front of Falcons' Robert Alford in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit from behind
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit from behind by Falcons' Adrian Clayborn, throwing incomplete in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Don Carey slams into Falcons' Andre Roberts
Lions' Don Carey slams into Falcons' Andre Roberts on a punt return and is called for a penalty in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Falcons' Jake Matthews, right, tries to block Lions'
Falcons' Jake Matthews, right, tries to block Lions' Ezekiel Ansah, left, in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fans in the crowd react as the Lions fall to the Falcons
Fans in the crowd react as the Lions fall to the Falcons 30-26.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate pulls in a tough reception with
Lions' Golden Tate pulls in a tough reception with Falcons' Ricardo Allen and Brian Poole defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to score late
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to score late in the fourth quarter.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. can't pull in a reception in the end zone with Falcons' Desmond Trufant defending but a penalty on Trufant puts the Lions near the goal in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans wait to hear the outcome of the official review
Fans wait to hear the outcome of the official review of Golden Tate's touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field in Detroit on Sept. 23, 2017. Falcons win, 30-26. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford,
Kelly Stafford, wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and vice chairperson Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game as the Detroit Lions take on the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game against the Falcons.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate readies for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception during warm-ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti
From left, Matthew Spring of Auburn Hills, Bob Mirti of Wayne and Don Spring of Waterford take a selfie outside Ford Field.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township,
From left, Alicia Huerta, 24, of Clinton Township, and Persia Grai, 24, of Detroit ride the zipline before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.
Lions President Rod Wood on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with
Dan Solis, right, reacts outside of Ford Field, with his wife, Anna Solis, both of Adrian as they head to the Tigers game, yes, the Tigers game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's
Kelly Stafford, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, shows off the twins Sawyer and Chandler to Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford and vice chairperson Elizabeth Ford Kontulis on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Allen Park — The Lions are moving on from Sunday’s gut-wrenching loss to the Atlanta Falcons, when a 10-second runoff following a replay review eliminated a final shot at the end zone and a game-winning touchdown. But if the Lions believe they have a way to improve the rule that cost them the game, there’s a process to go about making a change. 

    Meet the NFL’s competition committee. The group — a collective of owners, general managers, team presidents and coaches selected by the commissioner — exists to monitor and alter the league’s rules each offseason.  

    Here’s how a change would happen: After the season, the Lions would weigh submitting a proposal — one that would be penned collaboratively by general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Jim Caldwell, with owner Martha Ford potentially offering input. 

    At the scouting combine in early March, the competition committee discusses the merit of each proposal and determines whether it should be put up for a vote. Additionally, the committee can also enter proposals independent of team submissions. The voting process is typically conducted during league meetings in May.

    Lions' Caldwell moves on, others fester on overturned TD



    To pass, 75 percent of the league’s teams must vote in favor of the proposed change. 

    The Lions didn’t propose any rule changes in Quinn’s first year as general manager, but Caldwell worked with former general manager Martin Mayhew to propose changes to the league’s replay review system after the team’s playoff loss in Dallas in 2015. 

    In that game, the Cowboys were flagged for pass interference in the fourth quarter, but after the officials further discussed the infraction, the flag was ultimately picked up. The non-call played a significant role in the loss, leading the Lions to propose teams be allowed to challenge any play where a flag is thrown.

    It did not pass. 

    It’s too early to say whether the Lions will suggest an alternation to the league’s 10-second runoff policy, which extends to automatic reviews of scoring plays. The 10-second runoff has been in place since the 1950s, and it could be argued it needs to be updated to reflect the speed and increased precision in the modern game.

    Watch Golden Tate's overruled touchdown



    Some have also suggested the 10-second runoff be reduced to a smaller number when a team is closer to the end zone, but the counter is that adds an unnecessary layer to a rule book already criticized for its complexity. 

    What’s clear is a runoff in the situation shouldn’t be eliminated. If a scenario played out similarly to the Lions’ loss, but with even less time remaining, it wouldn’t be fair to grant an offense a free timeout after a review when time would have clearly expired otherwise. 

    That happened in 2009, in a game between the Saints and Dolphins, which prompted the rule change in the first place. 

    In the end, the competition committee and the Lions may opt not to explore a modification, determining the imperfect rule is better than the alternative options. But both sides have plenty of time to consider those alternatives in the coming months.

