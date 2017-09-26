Joe Dahl (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — To clear a roster spot for the addition of guard Tim Lelito, the Detroit Lions have placed Joe Dahl on injured reserve.

Dahl popped up on the injury report last week with a lower leg injury, after playing three special teams snaps against the New York Giants. He was limited in his practice participation through the week and came into Sunday's game with the Falcons as questionable before being ruled inactive.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2016, Dahl took snaps at guard and center during the preseason, and also got some work in at tackle in the immediate aftermath of Taylor Decker's shoulder surgery.

Lelito, a St. Clair product and Grand Valley State alum, is a four-year NFL veteran with 24 starts under his belt. He provides the Lions with some much-needed experience and depth at center and guard.

