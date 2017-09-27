The Lions got three injured players back at Wednesday’s practice, including rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis (pictured), who was out with a concussion. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions got three injured players back at Wednesday’s practice, with linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion), center Travis Swanson (ankle) and safety Tavon Wilson (shoulder) all taking part in the portion of the session open to the media.

For Davis, it means he’s at least the fourth stage of the league’s five-stage return to play concussion protocol. The final hurdle requires clearance for full contract by an independent neurologist, after being symptom free following participation in non-contact football activities.

Sidelined Wednesday were defensive end Ziggy Ansah, running back Dwayne Washington (quad) and safety Don Carey.

Ansah has been limited in every practice this season after missing all of training camp and the preseason with the knee injury. He struggled in last Sunday's game against Atlanta, not recording a single tackle or quarterback hurry.

