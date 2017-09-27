Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Wojo, Niyo and Justin discuss the Lions' loss, Tate's touchdown that wasn't, and the upcoming game at Minnesota. Detroit News

John Niyo, left, and Bob Wojnowski predict the Lions will beat the Vikings on the Detroit News' Lions Lowdown show. (Photo: Detroit News)

Can the Lions bounce back after Sunday's heartbreaking loss against the Falcons?

The Detroit News' Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers think so.

All three of them pick the Lions over the Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Here are some of the highlights from The Detroit News' weekly Lions Lowdown show.

► 1:15 Lions' unusual losses

► 4:30 Justin Rogers on the Golden Tate call

► 7:00 Martha Ford and the NFL protest

► 9:00 Lions vs. Vikings preview

► 10:30 Justin Rogers' prediction

► 11:30 Lions vs. Vikings predictions