Wojo, Niyo and Justin discuss the Lions' loss, Tate's touchdown that wasn't, and the upcoming game at Minnesota. Detroit News
Can the Lions bounce back after Sunday's heartbreaking loss against the Falcons?
The Detroit News' Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers think so.
All three of them pick the Lions over the Vikings in Minneapolis on Sunday.
Here are some of the highlights from The Detroit News' weekly Lions Lowdown show.
► 1:15 Lions' unusual losses
► 4:30 Justin Rogers on the Golden Tate call
► 7:00 Martha Ford and the NFL protest
► 9:00 Lions vs. Vikings preview
► 10:30 Justin Rogers' prediction
► 11:30 Lions vs. Vikings predictions
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs