Detroit Lions left tackle Greg Robinson (pictured) does not have a fan in Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — Everson Griffen has never been one to mince words. On Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings defensive end took aim at Detroit Lions left tackle Greg Robinson.

“To be quite honest, he’s kind of lazy,’’ Griffen told local reporters. “He’s lazy. He gets beat on the inside. I think the biggest thing is he’s got to complete more. Yeah, he’s pretty lazy. I feel the rest of the offensive line, they do pretty well, but to me he’s pretty lazy.”

A former No. 2 overall pick, Robinson was dealt to the Lions this offseason in exchange for a sixth-round pick. There were rumblings Robinson was lazy with his preparation as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, but Lions coaches have consistently praised his approach and effort since he arrived.

Robinson has struggled to start this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed pressure on 14 of his 119 pass-blocking snaps. In their grading, the publication ranks him 71st among 72 qualifying offensive tackles.

Griffen, a Pro Bowler the past two seasons, leads the Vikings with 4.0 sacks.