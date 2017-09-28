Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (left) returned to practice Thursday after missing practice on Wednesday. (Photo: Robin Buckson / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions got two important pieces back on the practice field Thursday, with guard T.J. Lang (fibula) and defensive end Ziggy Ansah (knee) returning after missing Wednesday’s session.

The Lions were only down two players in the portion of practice open to the media: running back Dwayne Washington (quad) and rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring).

2017 DETROIT LIONS SCHEDULE

Washington has been out for more than a week after suffering an injury against the New York Giants, while Golladay was a limited practice participant on Wednesday.

Linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion) practiced a second consecutive day. Lions coach Jim Caldwell noted that Davis was trending in the right direction and the rookie appears to be on track to play this week against Minnesota after missing last week’s game against Atlanta.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Justin_Rogers