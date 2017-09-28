Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers discuss the Lions' loss, Golden Tate's touchdown that wasn't, and the upcoming game at Minnesota. Detroit News

If he's medically cleared, Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is eligible to return to the lineup Oct. 29, a Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Allen Park — Although he’s not eligible to return off the physically unable perform list until after the team’s bye week, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker remains on track for a mid-season return.

“Yes, he’s making progress,” coach Jim Caldwell said. “Obviously, it will still be up to the doctors and an evaluation, all that kind of stuff.”

Decker, last year’s first-round pick, didn’t miss an offensive snap during his rookie season, but suffered a shoulder injury requiring surgery during an OTA practice in June.

The Lions found a temporary replacement on the trade market, sending a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson.

Robinson has struggled thus far. Pro Football Focus ranks him 71st among 72nd qualifying tackles. He’s allowed pressure on 11.8 percent of his pass-blocking snaps, according to the publication.

If he’s medically cleared, Decker is eligible to return to the lineup Oct. 29, a Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

