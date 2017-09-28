Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers discuss the Lions' loss, Golden Tate's touchdown that wasn't, and the upcoming game at Minnesota. Detroit News

Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates his 57-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against the Falcons. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – Maybe Matt Prater should consider expanding his award shelf. After taking home Special Teams Player of the Week after the season-opener, Prater has now been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.

Prater has been automatic for the Lions this season, making all six of his field-goal attempts, including four from 50 yards and beyond. He became the second kicker in NFL history to have 10 career makes from at least 55 yards, joining Oakland’s Sebastian Janikowski. Prater became the first to convert three such attempts in a season, after only three games.

In addition to his field-goal kicking, Prater also flashed some versatility this season, filling in as the team’s emergency punter when Kasey Redfern suffered a first-quarter injury in the season opener.

This is the fourth time Prater has been named Special Teams Player of the Month and the second time he’s earned the honor as a member of the Lions.

