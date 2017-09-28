Allen Park — One of the Detroit Lions players who took a knee during the national anthem last Sunday is claiming his protest is negatively impacting his family.
According to a tweet from defensive tackle Akeem Spence, his father was denied work because of his son’s protest.
“Got some awful news from my father,” Spence wrote. “A contractor deny giving him a job on doing a house because of my peaceful protest.”
Spence’s father, Floyd Spence, runs Spence Concrete Contractors in Navarre, Fla.
Spence signed with the Lions as a free agent this offseason. Through the first three games, he’s recorded three tackles.
He was one of eight Lions players to take a knee before the game, part of a league-wide response to comments made by president Donald Trump early that week.
