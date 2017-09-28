Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence says his father has been denied work because he kneeled during the national anthem Sunday before the Lions took on the Falcons. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — One of the Detroit Lions players who took a knee during the national anthem last Sunday is claiming his protest is negatively impacting his family.

According to a tweet from defensive tackle Akeem Spence, his father was denied work because of his son’s protest.

“Got some awful news from my father,” Spence wrote. “A contractor deny giving him a job on doing a house because of my peaceful protest.”

Got some awful news from my father a contractor deny giving him a job on doing a house because of my peaceful protest #smh — Akeem spence (@AkeemSpence) September 28, 2017

Spence’s father, Floyd Spence, runs Spence Concrete Contractors in Navarre, Fla.

Spence signed with the Lions as a free agent this offseason. Through the first three games, he’s recorded three tackles.

He was one of eight Lions players to take a knee before the game, part of a league-wide response to comments made by president Donald Trump early that week.

