Lions rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis is listed as questionable for Sunday's encounter with the Vikings. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The status of several Lions’ starters is up in the air for Sunday’s matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

The team has ruled defensive end Ziggy Ansah (knee), center Travis Swanson (ankle), safety Tavon Wilson (shoulder), linebacker Jarrad Davis (concussion), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and top special teamer Don Carey as questionable for the NFC North road game.



Swanson, Wilson and Davis missed last Sunday’s game against the Falcons.



The Lions also ruled out running back Dwayne Washington and guard Zac Kerin.



The Vikings injury report is far shorter. Starting quarterback Sam Bradford (knee) was ruled out Thursday, meaning backup Case Keenum will start a second consecutive week. Backup offensive tackle Rashod Hill is the only other player on the report, questionable with a knee injury.

