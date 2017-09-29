Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers discuss the Lions' loss, Golden Tate's touchdown that wasn't, and the upcoming game at Minnesota. Detroit News

Lions' Armonty Bryant is due to come off the suspension list next week. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions will have a decision to make next week when defensive end Armonty Bryant comes off the suspended list.

A waiver claim last season, Bryant has spent much of the past year either suspended or injured. As a member of the Cleveland Browns, he served a four-game ban to start last season for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. He was suspended another three games for a violating the substance abuse policy.

He joined the Lions between those two suspensions, and the second was related to an issue that occurred before he was claimed off waivers. Bryant appeared in just five games for the Lions due to a season-ending knee injury, but recorded three sacks during that short stretch.

The Lions re-signed Bryant this offseason to a one-year $855,000 deal, only to learn in July he would be suspended four more games after another violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

With Bryant’s suspension expiring after this weekend, the Lions have until next Saturday to decide whether to add him to the active roster or release him.

The team is currently carrying five defensive ends. Veteran George Johnson was added to the roster last week and played 20 snaps against the Falcons.

Undrafted rookie Jeremiah Valoaga, who recorded his first sack in that game, has averaged 14 snaps. None of the three, including Bryant, are significant special teams contributors.

