Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers discuss the Lions' loss, Golden Tate's touchdown that wasn't, and the upcoming game at Minnesota. Detroit News

Quarterback Matthew Stafford will have a full allotment of offensive weapons when the Lions face the Vikings. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of Sunday's Lions-Vikings game (1, FOX/760).

Justin Rogers: Vikings backup quarterback Case Keenum went buck wild on the Lions secondary last season, completing 19 straight passes. But this is a more effective pass rush, and more opportunistic defensive backfield. It's never easy to go on the road and win a divisional game, but this is one where I like the Lions' chances. Lions 20-17

James Hawkins: This isn’t a typical Vikings team that leans heavily on its defense, but it’s also one that isn’t as efficient without QB Sam Bradford. While Detroit’s O-line will have its hands full with Minnesota’s fearsome front four, it’s hard to pick against a Lions team that stood toe-to-toe with the Falcons and is looking for a remedy from last week’s sickening loss. Lions 16-13

John Niyo: This home-and-home divisional series has been a sweep each of the last three seasons. The odds say that won't continue. But I'm not sure Matthew Stafford has ever had a full arsenal of offensive weapons heading into this game, and he does this time. Lions 27-21

Bob Wojnowski: The Vikings’ offense, even with Case Keenum at quarterback, has been dangerous and balanced. Rookie Dalvin Cook has 288 yards in three games, giving Minnesota a running game the Lions haven’t yet developed. That’s why Matthew Stafford has to set the tone early to make sure the Lions aren’t wallowing in the “10-Second Runoff” blues. Ziggy Ansah will bounce back with a couple sacks and the Lions will pull out a huge division game between 2-1 rivals. Lions 17-13

MORE COVERAGE

Caldwell: Good teams don’t need calls to go their way

Armonty Bryant's return could create logjam on Lions roster

NFL hits stop button on coaches wearing smart watches

Lions’ Golden Tate, Butterfinger stick together