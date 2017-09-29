Lions linebacker Steve Longa's father Etienne died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday. He was 55. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The father of Lions linebacker Steve Longa, Etienne Longa, was killed Thursday morning when we was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a road in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Pa., according to lehighvalleylive.com.

He was 55 years old.

The elder Longa was a professional soccer player in Cameroon, where he was born. He moved to the United States in 2002 and his family followed in 2007. Steve picked up football and starred at Saddle Brook (N.J.) high school before committing to Rutgers.

Steve joined the Lions practice squad at the start of the 2016 season and earned a roster spot this year after a strong performance on special teams throughout training camp and the preseason.

jdrogers@detnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers