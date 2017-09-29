Golden Tate (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – Golden Tate might have found a new favorite candy bar.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver bonded with Butterfinger’s official Twitter account Thursday night over their mutual dislike of the Chicago Bears.

It started when the Butterfinger account made fun of Bears quarterback Mike Glennon’s fumble off his knee in the first quarter of the Bears’ 35-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Bears account responded “Stick to Football” and the feud took on a life of its own from there.

Stick to football. Oh...wait. — Butterfinger (@Butterfinger) September 29, 2017

As Butterfinger continued to pile on as the Bears fell behind 21-0 in the first half, Tate chimed in.

You can see the exchange below. The reference, in case you missed it, is from the Will Ferrell comedy “Step Brothers.”