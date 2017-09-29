Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers discuss the Lions' loss, Golden Tate's touchdown that wasn't, and the upcoming game at Minnesota. Detroit News

T.J. Lang (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – The decision cost T.J. Lang a little more than $9,000, but it wouldn’t be fair to say the Detroit Lions guard regrets his decision.

Lang was flagged for unnecessary roughness in last Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons for popping a defender downfield as Theo Riddick was in the process of being stopped after a short gain on a pass play.

The whistle hadn’t blown yet, so Lang is confident he’ll have a strong case when he appeals the paycheck deduction, but more importantly, he wants opponents to know he’ll always be there to defend his teammates.

“That’s something, as a lineman, when you’re going down field covering, if you see your ball carrier still up, you want to make sure you take as many hits off of him as you can,” Lang said. “As long as it’s smart, which mine was kind of borderline, it just kind of backs them off from taking shots at guys when they’re on the pile.

“That’s something, as an offensive lineman, that needs to be part of your character – making sure you’re taking care of your teammates.”

More: Lions vs. Vikings preview: Keep heat off Stafford

More: Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Vikings

Lang leads the Lions with four penalties this season, costing the team 45 yards and stalling out two drives. He had averaged 4.3 flags the past four seasons in Green Bay.

“Every year, I think the officials put more emphasis on calling the games a little bit tighter, and as players, you just have to be more aware of that and put yourself in better positions,” Lang said. “That’s certainly something I’m working hard to clean up.”