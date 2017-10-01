Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works up field in the second quarter during Detroit's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Minneapolis — The Lions have not had a 100-yard rusher since the team hired Jim Caldwell as coach in 2014. That dubious distinction was on the cusp of coming to an end against the Minnesota Vikings when Ameer Abdullah racked up 93 yards on the ground through three quarters.



But hopes were dashed when Abdullah suffered an injury with 13 minutes remaining and didn’t return. The good news is it didn’t prevent the Lions from winning the game. The better news is there doesn’t appear to be any long-term concerns.



Caldwell confirmed Abdullah was cleared to return, even though he was held out.



“I rolled my ankle up a little bit,” Abdullah said. “I was ready to go back in, but circumstances kind of changed a little bit when they got the ball back only two mins left and we’re flopping on the ball. Maybe it was a good thing.”



It looks less promising for linebacker Paul Worrilow, who left the game early in the first quarter with a knee injury. Initially ruled questionable to return, he was eventually ruled out, after being carted from the sideline to the locker room.



The team didn’t have an update after the game.



“We will have to wait and see what the final prognosis is,” Caldwell said.

