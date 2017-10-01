Detroit Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum late in the fourth quarter. It ended a Minnesota scoring threat as Detroit held a 14-7 lead. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Minneapolis — With the game hanging in the balance, the Detroit Lions defense came up with two huge plays in the closing minutes to seal a 14-7 victory Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings.

Clinging to the seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Vikings on the march, defensive end Anthony Zettel came out of his stance like he was shot from a cannon and dropped Vikings quarterback Case Keenum for an 11-yard loss, ending the threat and preserving the 14-7 victory.

It was Zettel’s second sack of the game, capping a strong performance by the Lions defense, which included limiting the Vikings to under 300 yards of offense and forcing three turnovers.

The third turnover was a game-ender. The Vikings (2-2) had a little less than two minutes left to drive and tie it, but on the first play, safety Glover Quin punched the ball free from receiver Adam Thielen after a reception and linebacker Tahir Whitehead recovered.

Things didn’t go much better for the Lions’ offense in the victory. The unit struggled to sustain drives and keep quarterback Matthew Stafford upright. He was sacked seven times in the victory. But thanks to a competent ground game, led by Ameer Abdullah’s career-high 94 yards rushing, it was enough to get the job done.

The defensive struggle was well under way before the Lions broke the scoreless tie with a 29-yard Matt Prater field goal midway through the second quarter. After the teams traded four punts, the Lions drove 82 yards on 15 plays to set up the score.

Stafford found Marvin Jones for 38 yards down the left sideline on 3rd-and-17 to extend the series, but a sack in the red zone stalled the threat.

The Vikings went on top before the half, 7-3, when rookie running back Dalvin Cook waltzed into the end zone from five yards out. The Lions (3-1) struggled to bottle up Cook in the first half, as he gained 52 yards on 11 carries, churning out solid chunks each touch.

But the momentum started to swing in the Lions’ favor early in the second half when Zettel recovered a botched handoff out of the wildcat formation, setting up a second Prater field goal.

The Vikings coughed it up again on the ensuing possession, when Cook suffered a non-contact injury coming through the hole and dropped the ball, which was scooped up by Whitehead.

Cook did not return.

Taking advantage of the short field, the Lions moved 29 yards into the end zone in five plays, capped by a three-yard run by Abdullah.

The back appeared to be bottled up in the backfield, but found a lane and dove, extending for the goal line. He was initially ruled just short, but the Lions challenge and it was determined he did break the plane before his knee touched.

The Vikings had an opportunity to cut the deficit late in the third quarter, but kicker Kai Forbath clanged a 39-yard field goal off the right upright.

