Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

The Lions moved to 3-1 on the season with a gritty, grind-it-out road victory over their division rival.

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

First down

The last time the Lions lost a gut-punch game, on a Hail Mary against the Packers, they came out and laid an egg the next week. So after last week’s devastating, game-ending touchdown reversal, there was some understandable concern the team would struggle to bounce back.

Coach Jim Caldwell even acknowledged he couldn’t assume to know how this roster, despite all its capable veteran leadership, would respond. But there seemed to be no noticeable hangover that could be attributed to last week’s loss.

At this point, it’s difficult to not praise the mental fortitude of this Lions’ team. No situation seems too big to overcome, whether it’s a fourth-quarter rally or getting over a bad officiating call. That bodes well in a league where most games are decided by one score.

Justin Rogers’ Lions grades: Plenty of As to go around

Second down

Right tackle Rick Wagner left the locker room with a noticeable limp. Guard Graham Glasgow’s knee was heavily wrapped. And guard T.J. Lang had to briefly leave the field when he took a hit to the back in the second half. Just a typical look at life for a trench player in the aftermath of a divisional game.

“We just know each other so well,” Lang said. “It really just comes down to who wants it the most and who is going to be physical, man. It’s always been like that. It just comes down to the determination in these types of games, and with that, comes a little bit harder contact.”

Lions 14, Vikings 7
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions running back Ameer Abdullah stretches out and
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah stretches out and launches to the goal line in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' T.J. Jones runs it into the end zone in front
Lions' T.J. Jones runs it into the end zone in front of Vikings' Xavier Rhodes to pick up the two point conversion and go up 14-7 in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Anthony Zettel sacks Viking quarterback Case
Buy Photo
Lions' Anthony Zettel sacks Viking quarterback Case Keenum late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Two Detroit Lions players take a knee as the entire
Two Detroit Lions players take a knee as the entire team lock arms during the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota Viking cheerleaders during the national anthem.
Minnesota Viking cheerleaders during the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fire engulfs a dragon head on the bow of the Viking
Fire engulfs a dragon head on the bow of the Viking ship rolled out during player introductions.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Anthony Zettel sacks Viking quarterback Case
Buy Photo
Lions' Anthony Zettel sacks Viking quarterback Case Keenum late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works up field in
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works up field in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata pressures Vikings
Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata pressures Vikings quarterback Case Keenum out of the pocket in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lion cornerback Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass intended
Lion cornerback Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass intended for Vikings receiver Adam Thielen in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah races up the field
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah races up the field for a big gain in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being sacked in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a long first-down
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a long first-down reception in front of Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford calls out to his
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford calls out to his teammates at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a long first down reception
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a long first down reception over Vikings' Mackensie Alexander in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Anthony Zettel comes in hard and sacks Vikings'
Lions Anthony Zettel comes in hard and sacks Vikings' Case Keenum in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Anthony Zettel and George Johnson sack Vikings'
Lions Anthony Zettel and George Johnson sack Vikings' Case Keenum in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LIons Golden Tate works up field in the second quarter.
LIons Golden Tate works up field in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Stefon Diggs brings in an over-the-shoulder
Vikings' Stefon Diggs brings in an over-the-shoulder reception for a long first down in front of Lions' Tavon Wilson in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Eric Ebron throws off the Vikings'
Lions tight end Eric Ebron throws off the Vikings' Eric Kendricks after a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Golden Tate works through the Vikings
Lions receiver Golden Tate works through the Vikings defense in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Miles Killebrew breaks up a touchdown
Lions safety Miles Killebrew breaks up a touchdown reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tavon Wilson forces the fumble on Vikings' Dalvin
Lions' Tavon Wilson forces the fumble on Vikings' Dalvin Cook with Detroits' Darius Slay looking on and Tahir Whitehead, not shown, recovering in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroits' Tahir Whitehead battles in the pile to recover
Detroits' Tahir Whitehead battles in the pile to recover a Vikings' fumble in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Viking cheerleaders perform during a break in the action.
Viking cheerleaders perform during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Jerk McKinnon can't hang onto a pass that
Vikings' Jerk McKinnon can't hang onto a pass that hits his hands with Lions D.J. Hayden defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph pulls in a long first down reception
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph pulls in a long first down reception on the last Viking offensive drive over Lions' Tahir Whitehead in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Anthony Zettel slams Vikings quarterback Case
Lions' Anthony Zettel slams Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to the ground for the sack late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Matthew Stafford throws under pressure from Vikings'
Lions Matthew Stafford throws under pressure from Vikings' Everson Griffen in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Steve Long and Graham Glasgow defend against
Lions' Steve Long and Graham Glasgow defend against Vikings' Linval Joseph in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell sees something he doesn't
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell sees something he doesn't like on the field and calls out to his players in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Darren Fells can't stop Vikings' Eric
Lions tight end Darren Fells can't stop Vikings' Eric Kendricks from sacking Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls in a first down reception
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls in a first down reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Lions fan cautiously claps as the tight game between
A Lions fan cautiously claps as the tight game between Detroit and Minnesota continues into the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Miles Killebrew, with teammate Tahir Whitehead
Lions' Miles Killebrew, with teammate Tahir Whitehead defending, knocks away a pass intended for Vikings'David Morgan in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings kicker Kai Forbath misses on a 29 yard field
Vikings kicker Kai Forbath misses on a 29 yard field goal in the third quarter. NFL Lions vs. Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 1, 2017. (Image by Daniel Mears / Detroit News).   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Adam Thielen can only lie there as Lions'
Vikings' Adam Thielen can only lie there as Lions' Tahir Whitehead recovers the fumble and Detroit runs out the clock for the win late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay leaves the field after the 14-7
Lions' Darius Slay leaves the field after the 14-7 Detroit victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A happy Lions fan, apparently of Viking heritage, shows
A happy Lions fan, apparently of Viking heritage, shows his Detroit pride after the 14-7 victory over Minnesota.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions corner back Nevin Lawson leaves the field singing
Lions corner back Nevin Lawson leaves the field singing after a 14-7 Detroit victory over the Vikings.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate chats with
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate chats with actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key before the Lions take on the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah arrives with
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah arrives with the team at U.S. Bank Stadium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Kenny Golladay arrives with the team
Buy Photo
Lions receiver Kenny Golladay arrives with the team at U.S. Bank Stadium. Golladay was not dressed during warmups and is not expected to play.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings legend Ahmad Rashad chats with tight
Buy Photo
Minnesota Vikings legend Ahmad Rashad chats with tight end Kyle Rudolph on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receivers Golden Tate, Marvin Jones Jr.
Buy Photo
Lions wide receivers Golden Tate, Marvin Jones Jr. and Jared Abbrederis warm up before Sunday's game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver TJ Jones pulls in a one-handed
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver TJ Jones pulls in a one-handed reception warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key chats with Lions
Buy Photo
Actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key chats with Lions President Rod Wood wearing a sweet Barry Sanders jersey before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter. NFL Lions vs. Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 1, 2017. (Image by Daniel Mears / Detroit News).   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Lang said the adrenaline from playing, and the thrill of victory, ease the aches and pains, initially. When does he start to feel it?

    “It depends how many drinks you have after,” he said with a laugh.

    Lions' bruising defense stymies Vikings

    Third down

    Caldwell likes to break his season into quarters. How would he evaluate his team through the first four games?

    “You know our guys are going to fight you,” Caldwell said. “You know if it’s close in the fourth quarter we are going to have a chance with our quarterback and our offense, our defense and our kicking game.”

    He’s not wrong, and Caldwell isn’t about to crown his group for a 3-1 start, but after four games, it’s pretty clear this has the makings of a playoff team, one that can compete with just about anyone. Injuries have a way of quickly altering that reality, but right now, we can be comfortable saying the Lions are a good team.

    Fourth down

    But for as good as the defense has been — and it’s been really good outside of having no answer for Atlanta’s run game a week ago when missing two key starters — the offense remains surprisingly inefficient given how well it is protecting the football and how many weapons it has.

    The Lions came into Sunday’s game among the top point producers in the NFL, but much of the credit goes to the defense and special teams, which have combined for three touchdowns and given the team plenty of short fields to work with.

    In fact, no one had averaged better starting field position than Detroit. But because of some lingering inconsistencies in the ground game, many drives are stalling out too quickly, and the team’s early-season success in the red zone has regressed back to the mean.

    “We haven’t really even come close to playing our best football,” quarterback Matthew Stafford said.

    Excluding a subpar individual showing against the Vikings, Stafford has played well. But the offense still isn’t clicking on all cylinders and rarely has in recent years, despite its potent potential. If the group does manage to find its footing as the season progresses, the Lions could be more than just a playoff contender, they would be a team capable of making noise in the postseason.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE