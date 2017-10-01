Teez Tabor (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Minneapolis – The Detroit Lions will be without starting middle linebacker Jarrad Davis for a second consecutive week.

After missing last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a concussion, Davis is inactive for the Lions’ NFC North showdown in Minnesota on Sunday, although it’s unclear if it’s the concussion that continues to hold him back. After Friday’s practice, the Lions noted the rookie was dealing with a neck injury, marking him questionable for the game.

Also inactive for the Lions are wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), safety Don Carey (knee), guard Tim Lelito, linebacker Thurston Armbrister and running backs Tion Green and Dwayne Washington (quad).

Armbrister was added to the team’s active roster Saturday as both insurance for Davis and Steve Longa, who had left the team Friday to deal with the tragic passing of his father. Longa is active against the Vikings.

Sunday’s game against the Vikings will mark the first time rookie cornerback Teez Tabor will be active. The second-round pick out of Florida was a healthy scratch the first three games this season.