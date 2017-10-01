Lions 14, Vikings 7
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah stretches out and
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah stretches out and launches to the goal line in the third quarter during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 1, 2017. Initially ruled short of the goal line, after officials reviewed the play, the Lions only touchdown of the game was awarded.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J. Jones runs it into the end zone in front
Lions' T.J. Jones runs it into the end zone in front of Vikings' Xavier Rhodes to pick up the two point conversion and go up 14-7 in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Anthony Zettel sacks Viking quarterback Case
Lions' Anthony Zettel sacks Viking quarterback Case Keenum late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Two Detroit Lions players take a knee as the entire
Two Detroit Lions players take a knee as the entire team lock arms during the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Minnesota Viking cheerleaders during the national anthem.
Minnesota Viking cheerleaders during the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fire engulfs a dragon head on the bow of the Viking
Fire engulfs a dragon head on the bow of the Viking ship rolled out during player introductions.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works up field in
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works up field in the second quarter during Detroit's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata pressures Vikings
Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata pressures Vikings quarterback Case Keenum out of the pocket in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lion cornerback Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass intended
Lion cornerback Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass intended for Vikings receiver Adam Thielen in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah races up the field
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah races up the field for a big gain in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being sacked in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a long first-down
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a long first-down reception in front of Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford calls out to his
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford calls out to his teammates at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a long first down reception
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a long first down reception over Vikings' Mackensie Alexander in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Anthony Zettel comes in hard and sacks Vikings'
Lions Anthony Zettel comes in hard and sacks Vikings' Case Keenum in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Anthony Zettel and George Johnson sack Vikings'
Lions Anthony Zettel and George Johnson sack Vikings' Case Keenum in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
LIons Golden Tate works up field in the second quarter.
LIons Golden Tate works up field in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Stefon Diggs brings in an over-the-shoulder
Vikings' Stefon Diggs brings in an over-the-shoulder reception for a long first down in front of Lions' Tavon Wilson in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron throws off the Vikings'
Lions tight end Eric Ebron throws off the Vikings' Eric Kendricks after a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions receiver Golden Tate works through the Vikings
Lions receiver Golden Tate works through the Vikings defense in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Miles Killebrew breaks up a touchdown
Lions safety Miles Killebrew breaks up a touchdown reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson forces the fumble on Vikings' Dalvin
Lions' Tavon Wilson forces the fumble on Vikings' Dalvin Cook with Detroits' Darius Slay looking on and Tahir Whitehead, not shown, recovering in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroits' Tahir Whitehead battles in the pile to recover
Detroits' Tahir Whitehead battles in the pile to recover a Vikings' fumble in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Viking cheerleaders perform during a break in the action.
Viking cheerleaders perform during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Jerk McKinnon can't hang onto a pass that
Vikings' Jerk McKinnon can't hang onto a pass that hits his hands with Lions D.J. Hayden defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph pulls in a long first down reception
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph pulls in a long first down reception on the last Viking offensive drive over Lions' Tahir Whitehead in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Anthony Zettel slams Vikings quarterback Case
Lions' Anthony Zettel slams Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to the ground for the sack late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Matthew Stafford throws under pressure from Vikings'
Lions Matthew Stafford throws under pressure from Vikings' Everson Griffen in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Steve Long and Graham Glasgow defend against
Lions' Steve Long and Graham Glasgow defend against Vikings' Linval Joseph in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell sees something he doesn't
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell sees something he doesn't like on the field and calls out to his players in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells can't stop Vikings' Eric
Lions tight end Darren Fells can't stop Vikings' Eric Kendricks from sacking Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls in a first down reception
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls in a first down reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A Lions fan cautiously claps as the tight game between
A Lions fan cautiously claps as the tight game between Detroit and Minnesota continues into the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Miles Killebrew, with teammate Tahir Whitehead
Lions' Miles Killebrew, with teammate Tahir Whitehead defending, knocks away a pass intended for Vikings'David Morgan in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings kicker Kai Forbath misses on a 29 yard field
Vikings kicker Kai Forbath misses on a 29 yard field goal in the third quarter. NFL Lions vs. Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 1, 2017. (Image by Daniel Mears / Detroit News).   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Vikings' Adam Thielen can only lie there as Lions'
Vikings' Adam Thielen can only lie there as Lions' Tahir Whitehead recovers the fumble and Detroit runs out the clock for the win late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay leaves the field after the 14-7
Lions' Darius Slay leaves the field after the 14-7 Detroit victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A happy Lions fan, apparently of Viking heritage, shows
A happy Lions fan, apparently of Viking heritage, shows his Detroit pride after the 14-7 victory over Minnesota.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions corner back Nevin Lawson leaves the field singing
Lions corner back Nevin Lawson leaves the field singing after a 14-7 Detroit victory over the Vikings.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate chats with
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate chats with actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key before the Lions take on the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at
The Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah arrives with
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah arrives with the team at U.S. Bank Stadium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions receiver Kenny Golladay arrives with the team
Lions receiver Kenny Golladay arrives with the team at U.S. Bank Stadium. Golladay was not dressed during warmups and is not expected to play.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Minnesota Vikings legend Ahmad Rashad chats with tight
Minnesota Vikings legend Ahmad Rashad chats with tight end Kyle Rudolph on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receivers Golden Tate, Marvin Jones Jr.
Lions wide receivers Golden Tate, Marvin Jones Jr. and Jared Abbrederis warm up before Sunday's game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver TJ Jones pulls in a one-handed
Lions wide receiver TJ Jones pulls in a one-handed reception warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key chats with Lions
Actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key chats with Lions President Rod Wood wearing a sweet Barry Sanders jersey before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter. NFL Lions vs. Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 1, 2017. (Image by Daniel Mears / Detroit News).   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Minneapolis — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions’ performance in Sunday’s 14-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

    Quarterback

    It feels weird to kill Matthew Stafford after a win, especially in a game where he faced so much pressure, but let’s be reasonable, he wasn’t sharp. He had a few passes he forced into coverage that easily could have resulted in interceptions. He just got lucky the Vikings dropped them. And his fumble late in the third quarter, when he tried to double-clutch, could have been devastating had running back Zach Zenner not jumped on the loose ball. Grade: D+

    Running backs

    This was was the best we’ve seen Ameer Abdullah. He had a big gainer on an outside run, which is always nice, but he did a lot of damage between the tackles against one of the NFL’s best run defenses. His touchdown run was a work of art, making something out of nothing, capped by the wherewithal to extend the ball across the goal line before his knee hit the ground. Unfortunately, a late-game injury robbed him of his first 100-yard game. Grade: A-

    Wide receivers

    The receivers were the third option in the offense, and their impact was further limited by Minnesota’s effectiveness getting to Stafford. Marvin Jones made a twisting, leaping grab on a deep ball down the sideline to convert a 3rd-and-17, and TJ Jones showed excellent concentration on a pass into a tight window to help set up a field goal. Jones also ran a precise route to convert a 2-point conversion. Grade: B

    Detroit Lions put clamps on Minnesota Vikings, go 3-1

    Tight ends

    Darren Fells was the team’s best offensive weapon in the first half, catching four passes for 40 yards, while Eric Ebron chipped in a pair of first-down grabs by picking up some nice yards after the catch. Even rookie Michael Roberts got in on the action, snagging a 15-yard reception in the red zone that set up a Lions touchdown. The tight ends also get some of the credit for Abdullah’s big day, with the team running plenty of two-tight-end sets to help overpower Minnesota up front. Grade: A-

    Offensive line

    The pass protection was lousy with Stafford suffering six sacks and quite a bit more pressure. Graded only on that, you could argue a failing grade. But the run blocking, against a Vikings defense that had been stingy to start the season, was a significant factor in the victory. Grade: C-

    Defensive line

    It’s time to recognize Anthony Zettel is the real deal. He’s been a consistent factor all four games and recorded two sacks and two more hits in this one, bringing down Vikings quarterback Case Keenum for a 11-yard loss in the red zone on a critical third down late in the fourth quarter. The unit held the Vikings under 100 yards rushing, but weren’t winning up front before Dalvin Cook’s third-quarter injury. Grade: B+

    Reactions to Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game

    Linebackers

    Jarrad Davis didn’t play, and Paul Worrilow went out early, but this patchwork group held it together. It certainly wasn’t perfect, and Tahir Whitehead got beat in coverage twice by tight end Kyle Rudolph in the closing minutes, but the unit tackled well and Whitehead pounced on two fumbles. Grade: B

    Secondary

    Minnesota’s big-play threats Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen got loose for a handful of chunk plays, but the defensive backs won the overall battle. Darius Slay and Miles Killebrew, despite a dropped interception, stood out in coverage, and the entire group was active in run support. Glover Quin’s forced fumble to seal the win was a perfectly executed punch out. Grade: A-

    Special teams

    Matt Prater couldn’t convert from 59 yards out at the end of the first half, but he knocked down his other two attempts. Punter Jeff Locke, in his return to Minnesota, did a stellar job with a net punting average of 44.1, pinning the Vikings deep multiple times without a touchback. The coverage units were missing Don Carey, and it showed at times, but even though the Vikings nearly broke a couple returns, someone always managed to step up with a saving tackle. Grade: B+

    Coaches

    The Lions came into Minnesota with a plan to grind it out against the Vikings and worked the plan to perfection. The offense controlled the pace on the ground and with its tight ends in the passing game, and the defense didn’t allow any backbreaking big plays.

    And while it’s reasonable to think the Lions could have gained a yard on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Jim Caldwell made the right decision to challenge the spot, resulting in a touchdown. Grade: A-

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/Justin_Rogers

