Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) catches a pass ahead of Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the first half Sunday in Minneapolis. (Photo: Jim Mone, Associated Press)

Here is some reaction to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings game, compiled by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.

Vikings kicker Kai Forbath had made 23-straight field goals, the longest active streak in the NFL, but he missed this one.

Will someone please check on @Lions head coach Jim Caldwell? I'm worried about him -- he's not acting normal (for him). pic.twitter.com/LKCEvYiNQ5 — Landon (@SwervinVolleyer) October 1, 2017

Vikings fans were incensed.

Kai Forbath’s kick hits the upright and is no good...



Vikings trail by seven as we head to the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/VKkORfPBeT — GoMN Sports (@GoMNSports) October 1, 2017

The Vikings trying to football... pic.twitter.com/5nbMQAyshE — Sam Hauser (@1480_Sam) October 1, 2017

Lions running back Ameer Abdullah had a couple nice plays on this Lions drive in the third quarter. After a goal line replay (Sound familiar?), Abdullah was credited with the touchdown, and the Lions successfully went for two to make the score 14-7 Lions in the third quarter.

Lions fans were not pleased to be involved in another goal line review.

Worst rule ever. Lions have to challenge another obvious td. Should be auto review if it's close. Detroit vs everyone pic.twitter.com/9439Fs3lqb — Tim Deighton (@tim_deighton) October 1, 2017

"Knee down before ball crossed the plane, 22:25 minute run-off, lions lose" pic.twitter.com/A4ET9g6Pcw — Chris Steinert (@chrissteinert3) October 1, 2017

Oh look another TD under review. Surely, the Lions will not be screwed pic.twitter.com/RQJeXmDc8B — Jay Tuohey (@TheRoar_24) October 1, 2017

On the very next Vikings offensive play, running back Dalvin Cook was injured and fumbled. Cook was averaging 5.1 yards per carry. The takeaway was the Lions' tenth takeaway of the season after having 14 all of last season.

Defense has been STELLAR this season! Lions create a turnover in back to back drives. pic.twitter.com/phiQOnLhh4 — Detroit Videos 🎥 (@DetroitVideos) October 1, 2017

The Vikings brought running back Jerick McKinnon in as a wildcat quarterback in the third quarter, but he fumbled the handoff, leading to a Lions field goal. 7-6 Vikings third quarter.

Vikings try to get fancy, gave the Lions a gift pic.twitter.com/Hol5Ia4Dhf — Detroit Videos 🎥 (@DetroitVideos) October 1, 2017

Dalvin Cook found the end zone for the Vikings for the first touchdown of the game and his second of the season. He finished the half averaging 4.7 yards per carry. 7-3 Vikings at the half.

Dalvin Cook is in the endzone for 6!#Vikings grab a 7-3 lead over Detroit. pic.twitter.com/KlcfkTjXEC — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 1, 2017

Anthony Zettel had his second sack of the season in the second quarter.

Matt Prater continued his stellar play this season and opened the scoring with a 29-yard field goal. 3-0 Lions.

Lions building a lead pic.twitter.com/64giAxTu1K — Luke Beck (@LMBeck10) October 1, 2017

The first quarter ended 0-0 after solid defensive play by both teams, including this Danielle Hunter sack on Matthew Stafford.

Rookies Jarrad Davis and Kenny Golladay were on the inactive list, Davis for the second week in a row.

Jarrad Davis and Kenny Golladay are out today 😔 — Cody Peterson (@CodyPetersonGF) October 1, 2017

The Lions' Steve Longa and Jalen Reeves-Maybin knelt during the national anthem with the rest of the team standing and linking arms.

Two Detroit Lions kneel during today's National Anthem at US Bank Stadium before the Lions-Vikings game. pic.twitter.com/6ndCa82syy — Dave Schwartz (@Dave_Schwartz) October 1, 2017

Lions fans were still fuming about the end of last week's game.