Here is some reaction to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings game, compiled by Eric Coughlin of The Detroit News.
Vikings kicker Kai Forbath had made 23-straight field goals, the longest active streak in the NFL, but he missed this one.
Vikings fans were incensed.
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah had a couple nice plays on this Lions drive in the third quarter. After a goal line replay (Sound familiar?), Abdullah was credited with the touchdown, and the Lions successfully went for two to make the score 14-7 Lions in the third quarter.
Lions fans were not pleased to be involved in another goal line review.
On the very next Vikings offensive play, running back Dalvin Cook was injured and fumbled. Cook was averaging 5.1 yards per carry. The takeaway was the Lions' tenth takeaway of the season after having 14 all of last season.
The Vikings brought running back Jerick McKinnon in as a wildcat quarterback in the third quarter, but he fumbled the handoff, leading to a Lions field goal. 7-6 Vikings third quarter.
Dalvin Cook found the end zone for the Vikings for the first touchdown of the game and his second of the season. He finished the half averaging 4.7 yards per carry. 7-3 Vikings at the half.
Anthony Zettel had his second sack of the season in the second quarter.
Matt Prater continued his stellar play this season and opened the scoring with a 29-yard field goal. 3-0 Lions.
The first quarter ended 0-0 after solid defensive play by both teams, including this Danielle Hunter sack on Matthew Stafford.
Rookies Jarrad Davis and Kenny Golladay were on the inactive list, Davis for the second week in a row.
The Lions' Steve Longa and Jalen Reeves-Maybin knelt during the national anthem with the rest of the team standing and linking arms.
Lions fans were still fuming about the end of last week's game.
