The Detroit Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Steve Longa (54) kneel during the national anthem before the game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. (Photo: Hannah Foslien, Getty Images)

Minneapolis – Two Detroit Lions players continued to kneel during the national anthem, while the rest of the team linked arms before Sunday’s kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings.

A week after eight Lions players took a knee, only linebackers Steve Longa and Jalen Reeves-Maybin continued the practice this week. The rest of the roster, as well as the coaching staff, linked arms, as did the Vikings on the opposite sideline, in a showing of unity following president Donald Trump’s sustained criticisms of the league and the anthem protests.

ESPN reported NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams this weekend, praising the league’s unified front and highlighting a message from Denver Broncos players.

“This past week was a challenging week for all of us, but I am proud of the way our clubs and players have come together and entered into dialog like never before,” Goodell wrote.

The Broncos note highlighted the players' intent, to bring attention to inequality, while emphasizing no disrespect was directed toward the country’s military or flag. It ended with the team’s commitment to stand for both their cause and the anthem going forward.

“While there’s no greater country, it’s not perfect. Inequalities still exist, and we have work to do in ALL forms of social justice. We can all do better.

"It starts with us. We need to do our part and use our platform as NFL players to continue driving that positive change.

"Our locker room is one diverse place, and that’s what makes it so special. It’s where thoughtful, intelligent leaders from all different races, religions and backgrounds come together.

"We may have different values and beliefs, but there’s one thing we all agree on:

"We’re a team and we stand together — no matter how divisive some comments and issues can be, nothing should ever get in the way of that.

"Starting Sunday, we’ll be standing together."