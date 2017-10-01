Lions vs. Vikings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate chats with
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate chats with actor, comedian Keegan-Michael Key before the Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 1, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 1, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions Ezekiel Ansah arrives with the team to
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions Ezekiel Ansah arrives with the team to U.S. Bank Stadium for the Lions, Vikings matchup.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions Kenny Golladay arrives with the team
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions Kenny Golladay arrives with the team to U.S. Bank Stadium for the Lions, Vikings matchup. Golladay was not dressed during warmups and is expected not to play.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings legend Ahmad Rashad chats with tight
Buy Photo
Minnesota Vikings legend Ahmad Rashad chats with tight end Kyle Rudolph on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receivers Golden Tate, Marvin Jones Jr.
Buy Photo
Lions wide receivers Golden Tate, Marvin Jones Jr. and Jared Abbrederis who will see more time on the field with rookie Kenny Golladay not dressing for the game. NFL Lions vs. Vikings at U.S. Bank  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Actor, comedian Keegan-Michael Key chats with Detroit
Buy Photo
Actor, comedian Keegan-Michael Key chats with Detroit Lions President Rod Wood wearing a sweet Barry Sanders jersey before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones pulls in a one-handed
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones pulls in a one-handed reception warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    150 LINKEDIN 9 COMMENTMORE

     

    Minneapolis – Two Detroit Lions players continued to kneel during the national anthem, while the rest of the team linked arms before Sunday’s kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings.

    A week after eight Lions players took a knee, only linebackers Steve Longa and Jalen Reeves-Maybin continued the practice this week. The rest of the roster, as well as the coaching staff, linked arms, as did the Vikings on the opposite sideline, in a showing of unity following president Donald Trump’s sustained criticisms of the league and the anthem protests.

    ESPN reported NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams this weekend, praising the league’s unified front and highlighting a message from Denver Broncos players.

    “This past week was a challenging week for all of us, but I am proud of the way our clubs and players have come together and entered into dialog like never before,” Goodell wrote.

    More: T.J. Lang takes his shots to protect Lions teammates

    The Broncos note highlighted the players' intent, to bring attention to inequality, while emphasizing no disrespect was directed toward the country’s military or flag. It ended with the team’s commitment to stand for both their cause and the anthem going forward.

    “While there’s no greater country, it’s not perfect. Inequalities still exist, and we have work to do in ALL forms of social justice. We can all do better.

    "It starts with us. We need to do our part and use our platform as NFL players to continue driving that positive change.

    "Our locker room is one diverse place, and that’s what makes it so special. It’s where thoughtful, intelligent leaders from all different races, religions and backgrounds come together.

    "We may have different values and beliefs, but there’s one thing we all agree on:

    "We’re a team and we stand together — no matter how divisive some comments and issues can be, nothing should ever get in the way of that.

    "Starting Sunday, we’ll be standing together."

    150 LINKEDIN 9 COMMENTMORE