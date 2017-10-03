Quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions are No. 2 in NFL.com’s weekly power rankings. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

It might be time to throw S.O.L. out the door.

The Detroit Lions are 3-1 and, right now, one of the top two teams in the NFL, according to NFL.com’s Elliot Harrison.

The Lions jumped two spots to No. 2 overall in the NFL.com Week 5 power rankings, trailing only the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are the NFL’s lone unbeaten team, though the Lions were pretty close to joining them. That’s far from the Lions familiar neighborhood of NFL also-ran.

“These aren’t the same old Lions,” Harrison writes. “They are 3-1 (with a bit of an asterisk on the 1). They made the playoffs last year. And since owner Martha Firestone Ford addressed the media midway through the 2015 season — announcing the firings of team president Tom Lewand and general manager Martin Mayhew while sternly advising that the circumstances around her football team would change — Detroit is 18-10. Also keep in mind that two of those losses came on an Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary and the dreaded rulebook monster (in a 30-26 Week 3 loss to the Falcons).”

2017 DETROIT LIONS SCHEDULE

The Lions last week recovered three fumbles in defeating the Minnesota Vikings, 14-7 — a game in wihch running back Ameer Abdullah ran for a career-best 94 yards and scored a touchdown. That bodes well for the Lions chances in the NFC North, Harrison writes.

“If ... Abdullah can keep this going (109 total yards on Sunday),” Harrison writes, “the Lions will win the NFC North.”

That definitely wouldn’t be the Same Old Lions.