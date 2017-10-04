Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Are the Lions for real? Wojo, Niyo, and Justin look at the Lions as they roll into Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. Detroit News

John Niyo, left, and Bob Wojnowski preview the Lions-Panthers game on Lions Lowdown. (Photo: Detroit News)

Cam Newton and the 3-1 Panthers are the next test for the 3-1 Lions at Ford Field on Sunday at 1 p.m.

In Lions Lowdown, John Niyo and Justin Rogers pick the Lions to win.

Wojo goes against the grain with the Panthers edging the Lions.

Here are some of the highlights from this week's TV show.

► 1:50 Lions schedule

► 3:30 Lions offense struggling

► 4:20 Lions defense improving

► 6:40 Justin Rogers on DE Anthony Zettel

► 8:25 Panthers QB Cam Newton

► 10:30 Carolina offense vs. Detroit defense

► 12:30 Justin Rogers prediction

► 13:30 Wojo, Niyo predictions

► 14:40 NFL best bets, upsets