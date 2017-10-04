Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) was among eight players who sat out practice Wednesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

The Detroit Lions were missing eight players at Wednesday’s practice, including two starting offensive linemen.

Not practicing for the Lions were offensive tackle Rick Wagner, guard T.J. Lang, defensive tackle Haloti Ngata, wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), running back Dwayne Washington (quad) and linebackers Paul Worrilow and Steve Longa.

Wagner didn’t miss a snap against the Vikings last Sunday, but walked with a noticeable limp when exiting the locker room after the game. Lang briefly left the matchup when the booth buzzed down to have him checked for a concussion. He noted he’d taken a hit to the back on the play.

2017 DETROIT LIONS SCHEDULE

Worrilow left Sunday’s game in the first quarter with a knee injury. Multiple reports have stated he sprained his MCL and will be out of the lineup 2-4 weeks. Longa, meanwhile, is away from the tend tending to matters relating to the tragic passing of his father last week.

Running back Ameer Abdullah, who missed much of the fourth quarter against the Vikings with an ankle injury, was on the field for the portion of practice open to the media.

