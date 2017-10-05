Allen Park — The Detroit Lions got two starting offensive linemen back on the practice field Thursday as T.J. Lang (back) and Rick Wagner (ankle/shoulder) were participating in the portion open to the media.
Also back were defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (shoulder) and linebacker Steve Longa (personal).
The Lions remained without three players — linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee), running back Dwayne Washington (quad) and Kenny Golladay (hamstring).
Golladay and Washington continue to progress toward a return. Both were spotted running on the sideline with a team trainer.
