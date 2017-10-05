Kingwood High School, where Lions center Travis Swanson attended, was hit hard by Hurricane Harvey in August. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are thriving on the field to start the 2017 season, and behind the scenes, the players are also working on making a difference in the community.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell recently highlighted the efforts the team was making to help the city of Houston, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in late August.

Multiple Lions players and members of the coaching staff have ties to the Houston-area, so the team’s leadership council decided to commit resources to the relief efforts through three causes.

More: 'Hungry' Lions' defense feasting on forced turnovers

More: Experience elevates Whitehead's game to new heights for Lions

Safety Glover Quin, who calls Houston home in the offseason, is donating $5,000 per interception and $100 per tackle to Attack Poverty, a non-profit organization rebuilding homes impacted by Harvey. At his current pace, Quin would set a career high for tackles, plus he’s already recorded a pair of interceptions.

The leadership council is also footing the bill for 250 Chromebooks for C.E. King High School, where Detroit native Demetrius McCall serves as principal. The building’s damage was so extensive that it won’t be able to reopen this year, forcing students are attending classes at three sites — a community college and two local elementary schools.

Finally, the players are donating sporting goods to Kingwood High School, where Lions center Travis Swanson attended.

The players’ contributions are in addition to a $1 million donation from the Ford family to the American Red Cross, earmarked for Harvey relief efforts.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/justin_rogers