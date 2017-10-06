Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Are the Lions for real? Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers look at the Lions as they roll into Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. Detroit News

Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Lions’ injury report is lengthy heading into Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers.

The team has ruled out three players – wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee) and running back Dwayne Washington (quad).

Additionally, eight players, including seven starters, are questionable: Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee), safety Don Carey (knee), linebacker Jarrad Davis (neck), guard T.J. Lang (back), defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (shoulder), center Travis Swanson (ankle), tackle Rick Wagner (ankle/shoulder) and linebacker Tahir Whitehead (pectoral).

The Panthers are also dealing with some injury woes. They’ll be without center Ryan Kalil and ball-hawking safety Kurt Coleman.

Defensive end Julius Pepper and offensive tackle Matt Kalil are questionable. Peppers didn’t practice this week with a shoulder injury, while Kalil sat Thursday and Friday with a groin injury.

