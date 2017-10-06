Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Are the Lions for real? Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers look at the Lions as they roll into Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. Detroit News

Allen Park — With one day left to make a decision, the Lions remain noncommittal about defensive end Armonty Bryant’s status with team.

Coming off a four-game suspension, his third ban the past two seasons, the Lions have until Saturday afternoon to add Bryant to the active roster.

“We’ll see,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “We’ll see what happens.”

After two practices, Caldwell said Bryant is showing signs of returning to form. The 265-pound edge defender recorded three sacks in five games for the Lions last season, after being claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

“I’m talking about his speed and getting up to speed, in terms of all the things that he’s responsible for doing — stopping the run, being an effective guy, taking care of his gap, rushing the passer, all those kinds of things,” Caldwell said. “He’s moving in that direction.”

Bryant was on the practice field again Friday, but wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), running back Dwayne Washington (quad) and linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee) remained sidelined, all but ending the chances any of them play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Also sitting out Friday’s practice were defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and guard T.J. Lang. Both have been limited participants during the week, but the two veterans also have been routinely given Fridays off. Both are expected to suit up against the Panthers.

