Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Are the Lions for real? Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers look at the Lions as they roll into Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. Detroit News

Jarrad Davis (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit – The Detroit Lions listed eight players, including seven starters, questionable for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, but all eight are active for the contest.

That means middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (neck) is back in the lineup after missing the past two games. Also playing are the team’s three injured offensive line starters – Travis Swanson, Rick Wagner and T.J. Lang.

Inactive for the Lions are wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), cornerback Teez Tabor, running backs Dwayne Washington (quad) and Tion Green, linebackers Thurston Armbrister and Paul Worrilow (knee) and guard Tim Lelito.

More: Lions' Theo Riddick poised to roar out of doldrums

Golladay, Washington and Worrilow were ruled out Friday. The other four are healthy scratches.

For the Panthers, all three of the team’s questionable players – offensive tackle Matt Kalil and defensive ends Julius Peppers and Mario Addison – are active for Sunday’s game.