Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) rushes during the first half Sunday in Detroit. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Associated Press)

Detroit — By the numbers, the Lions and Panthers were evenly matched heading into Sunday’s showdown at Ford Field.

And that’s the way it unfolded throughout much of the first 30 minutes until a 10-yard touchdown catch by Devin Funchess (Michigan/Farmington Hills Harrison) gave the Panthers a 17-10 lead at halftime.

Here are some first-half observations from Ford Field:

■ The Panthers entered Sunday’s game as least penalized team in league, but you wouldn’t know if from the first eight minutes of the game.

During the Lions’ opening drive, Carolina’s defense was flagged for offsides and pass interference on the same play, which resulted in a 30-yard penalty. Then on Carolina’s first offensive series, the Panthers were flagged for 12 men in the huddle before running their first play and had a holding call wipe out a first-down run by Cam Newton on a third-and-2, which eventually led to a punt.

Then later in second quarter, the Panthers were flagged for three penalties (two facemasks and a pass interference) within a four-play span in the red zone, which ultimately led to a first-and-goal at the 1 that the Lions punched in for a touchdown.

■ Tight end coverage issues, which was a major problem for the Lions’ defense last season, crept up again. Carolina’s Ed Dickson got loose for a couple of big plays, with a 64-yard catch on a second-and-14 and a 57-yard reception on a well-designed play on a third-and-1. Both of Dickson’s catches came on Carolina’s first two scoring drives.

Dickson already has four catches for 152 yards, more than his season total from each of the past three seasons.

■ Matthew Stafford’s numbers could’ve been better if not for a couple of drops. On Detroit’s first drive, tight end Eric Ebron dropped pass in end zone that hit him square in the numbers. Then on the following drive, Golden Tate couldn’t haul in a pass that would’ve given the Lions a first down on a third-and-12.

■ Safety Glover Quin just continues to make plays. On a third-and-goal from the 3, Quin batted away a pass intended for Kelvin Benjamin in the back corner of the end zone to force the Panthers to settle for a 21-yard field goal by Graham Gano.

■ Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter deployed linebacker Nick Bellore as a fullback, and the Central Michigan product came through with a pair of key blocks on Detroit’s first touchdown.

On a third-and-1 deep at the Lions’ 31, he threw a block to help open up a hole for Zach Zenner, who broke off a 14-yard run to keep the drive alive. Then on a first-and-goal at the 1, Bellore paved the way for Zenner’s 1-yard rushing score.

■ After rushing for a career-high 94 yards last week against the Vikings, running back Ameer Abdullah picked up right where he left off. He ripped off a 16-yard run on the first play of the game to kick-start an eight-play, 63-yard drive that resulted in a 30-yard field goal by Matt Prater and a quick 3-0 lead for the Lions with 11:36 left in the first quarter. Abdullah has been quiet since, picking up just six yards on his next six carries.

■ Rookie middle linebacker Jarrad Davis wasted little time making his presence felt in his return. After missing the past two games, Davis made in immediate impact on Carolina’s first offensive play by swarming into the backfield and converging with Tahir Whitehead to stop running back Jonathan Stewart for no gain. Then in late in the second quarter, Davis hit Stewart in the backfield for a 5-yard loss on a second-and-2.

■ Funchess continues to build on his great season. He has three catches for 34 yards, highlighted by his 10-yard touchdown grab in traffic in the back of the end zone that gave Carolina its first lead of the game, 17-10, late in the second quarter.

