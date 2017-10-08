Panthers 27, Lions 24
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Carolina receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan
Carolina receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan and Farmington Hills Harrison star, pulls down a touchdown reception over Lions cornerback Darius Slay in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit. Panthers went on to win 27-24.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton struts down the field
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton struts down the field after a touchdown pass to teammate Kelvin Benjamin in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers defensive lineman Kawann Short sacks Lions
Panthers defensive lineman Kawann Short sacks Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, forcing a fumble which Carolina recovered in the third quarter. After this play, Stafford seemed to be limping, but continued to play the rest of the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah picks up a first
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah picks up a first down with the Panthers' Mike Adams and Daryl Worley finally bringing him down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley stops LIons receiver
Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley stops LIons receiver Marvin Jones Jr. from hauling in the reception, but picks up a interference penalty in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan
Panthers receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan and Farmington Hills Harrison star, pulls in a long reception in front of Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Golden Tate can't pull in a reception
Lions receiver Golden Tate can't pull in a reception near the sidelines in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson pulls in a reception
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson pulls in a reception for a first down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Glover Quin breaks up a pass in the end
Lions safety Glover Quin breaks up a pass in the end zone for Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Glover Quin breaks up a pass in the end
Lions safety Glover Quin breaks up a pass in the end zone for Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Glover Quin breaks up a pass in the end
Lions safety Glover Quin breaks up a pass in the end zone for Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie Jamal Agnew gets some air and some yardage
Lions rookie Jamal Agnew gets some air and some yardage returning a kick in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Lions
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Lions defensive linemen Cornelius Washington and Haloti Ngata in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' Daryle Worley stops LIons' Marvin Jones Jr.
Panthers' Daryle Worley stops LIons' Marvin Jones Jr. from the reception but picks up a interference penalty in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Zach Zenner leaps of the grasp of
Lions running back Zach Zenner leaps of the grasp of Panthers' Mike Adams and continue up field for a gain in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah battles against Panthers'
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah battles against Panthers' Luke Kuechly on a run in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions T.J. Jones gets a hand on a pass in the end zone
Lions T.J. Jones gets a hand on a pass in the end zone but can't hang onto it with Panthers' Daryl Worley defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson finds himself behind
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson finds himself behind the defense and wide open on a reception that ended at the 9 yard line in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LIons' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception in the
LIons' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Akeem Spence brings down Panthers' Jonathan
Lions' Akeem Spence brings down Panthers' Jonathan Stewart got no gain in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers center Tyler Larsen finds himself defending
Panthers center Tyler Larsen finds himself defending against both Lions' Cornelius Washington and Haloti Ngata, which ended with quarterback Cam Newton sacked in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Cornelius Washington and Haloti Ngata, bring
Lions' Cornelius Washington and Haloti Ngata, bring down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Haloti Ngata celebrates a sack of Panthers quarterback
Lions Haloti Ngata celebrates a sack of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Haloti Ngata celebrates a sack of Panthers quarterback
Lions Haloti Ngata celebrates a sack of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Cheerleaders perform on the sidelines during
Lions Cheerleaders perform on the sidelines during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is brought
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is brought down by returned from injury linebacker Jarrad Davis in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tavon Wilson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers
Lions' Tavon Wilson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Tavon Wilson gets the leg of Panthers
Lions safety Tavon Wilson gets the leg of Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart and brings him down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions defense gang tackle Panthers running back
The Lions defense gang tackle Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Darren Fells makes a touchdown reception
Lions tight end Darren Fells makes a touchdown reception in front of Panthers' Mike Adams in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
With the Lions down by 10 late in the fourth quarter,
With the Lions down by 10 late in the fourth quarter, Lions' George Johnson almost gets the two points, as he drags down Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart just short of the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton begins to, well, strut,
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton begins to, well, strut, after a touchdown pass to teammate Kelvin Benjamin for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Darren Fells tries to recover quarterback
Lions tight end Darren Fells tries to recover quarterback Matthew Staffords fumble but can't pull it in and Carolina recovers in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws in the third
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess pulls in a reception
Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess pulls in a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. gets a reception
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. gets a reception in the gut in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries to scramble
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries to scramble from pressure from Panthers' Julius Peppers but can't get away, taking the sack in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' Trai Turner can't stop Lions' Akeem Spence
Panthers' Trai Turner can't stop Lions' Akeem Spence from sacking quarterback Cam Newton in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' Trai Turner can't stop Lions' Akeem Spence
Panthers' Trai Turner can't stop Lions' Akeem Spence from sacking quarterback Cam Newton in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Eric Ebron can't hang onto a reception
Lions tight end Eric Ebron can't hang onto a reception with Panthers safety Mike Adams defending in the fourth quarter Sunday in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is face first into
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is face first into the turf again, getting sacked by Panthers' Charles Johnson and Kawaann Short in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked after
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked after scrambling form the pocket from Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate leaps over Panthers'
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate leaps over Panthers' Luke Kuechly during a run in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis runs down the
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis runs down the sidelines for a first down, setting up Darren Fells second touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Darren Fells is able to shake off Panthers'
Lions tight end Darren Fells is able to shake off Panthers' Shaq Thompson and stay on his feet into th endzone for touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is able to pull
Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is able to pull in a third down completion in front of the Lions defense, enabling Carolina to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after the 27-24 Carolina victory over Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions fans, and a few Panther fans, file into Pride
Lions fans, and a few Panther fans, file into Pride Plaza as they make their way into Ford Field for the Lions-Panthers on Monday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flies his way onto
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flies his way onto the field with a big grin on his face, warming up before the game against the Lions.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Detroit
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and offensive
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions president Rod Wood, general manager Bob
Detroit Lions president Rod Wood, general manager Bob Quin and vice chair William Clay Ford, Jr. chat on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flies his
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flies his way onto the field with a big grin on his face, warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions’ performance in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

    Quarterback

    Matthew Stafford padded his stats in the fourth quarter. Taking advantage of soft coverage, he found open receivers underneath and let them pick up yards after the catch. There’s no question he took a beating through the second half, but even when he had time early in the game, the throws weren’t precise. He rightfully shouldered blame for those blunders after the game. Grade: D+

    Running backs

    There wasn’t a lot of opportunity, but the group did an OK job with what they had to work with. Zach Zenner got the job done on two of three short-yardage opportunities, including a touchdown run in the second quarter. Theo Riddick also reasserted himself as one of the game’s most-elusive options out of the backfield with a 21-yard reception where he made two tacklers miss, including star linebacker Luke Kuechly. Grade: B

    Wide receivers

    Golden Tate dropped a tough, but catchable pass on a third down early in the game, but the Lions receivers were otherwise efficient. Marvin Jones paced the team with six receptions for workmanlike 54 yards on eight targets and TJ Jones and Jared Abbrederis combined for four grabs, while the former also drew a pass interference in the end zone, setting up the Lions first touchdown. Grade: B

    Reactions to Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers game

    Tight ends

    Darren Fells caught two passes, both for touchdowns, in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t the tightest coverage, but he found space and made the plays. He also admitted to blowing the block on a 4th-and-1 that got stuffed earlier in the quarter. As for Eric Ebron, the former first-rounder is mired in a slump right now and his two drops, including one in the end zone, drew loud boos from the home crowd. Grade: D

    Offensive line

    As mentioned, Stafford took a beating. For the second week in a row, he was sacked at least six times. That’s far beyond the parameters of acceptable. Additionally, the group’s run blocking started off strong, with a 16-yarder for Abdullah, then dried up. Four of the back’s remaining nine carries lost yardage. Throw in a pair of holding penalties and you complete the putrid performance from the line. Grade: F

    Defensive line

    The Lions did a great job with their primary goal of stopping the run, but when it came to pressuring the passer, the front four fell flat. Ziggy Ansah and Haloti Ngata had sacks, but those were the only two times the line put a hand on Cam Newton. Grade: C-

    Linebackers

    Jarrad Davis brought some intensity in his return to the lineup, making eight tackles, including a pair behind the line, while breaking up a pass. Still, the rookie is leaving too many plays on the field by missing tackles due to subpar angles. Grade: C-

    Secondary

    Safety Tavon Wilson had 10 tackles, including three for a loss, but badly blew one in the first quarter, letting tight end Ed Dickson break free for a 64-yard gain. On third down, the Lions defensive backs weren’t good enough. Darius Slay lost his man in the end zone, giving up a touchdown. He was beat for a second when Kelvin Benjamin ran by him for a 31-yard score on a deep pass down the sideline. And with the game on the line, the Lions let Benjamin beat them on a post to convert a 3rd-and-9. Grade: D

    Special teams

    Matt Prater made his only field-goal attempt, a chip shot from 30 yards, Jeff Locke’s punting was subpar and the return game didn’t offer much in limited opportunities. The Lions’ special teams simply weren’t a factor in this game. Grade: D+

    Coaches

    Stafford refused to criticize the game plan, but the offensive play-calling lacked creativity and risk. The Lions tried to dink and dunk their way to victory from the start, but when the defensive plan focused on stopping the run opened the door for gouging passes up the middle, everything came undone.

    Down big in the second half, the Panthers teed off on Stafford and now the quarterback is banged up heading into next week’s matchup against the Saints. There has to be a better way to scheme up some protection for Stafford after watching the quarterback get crushed two weeks in a row. Grade: F

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE