Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is brought down by returned from injury linebacker Jarrad Davis in the second quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — Despite missing two games due to injury, Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis doesn’t hold a grudge against New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham and takes no issue with the way the injury occurred.

Beckham blocked Davis from behind during a Week 2 pass play, driving the young linebacker’s head into the thigh of the ball carrier. The injury kept Davis out the lineup for two weeks, but he’s not upset with how the play unfolded.

“It’s a game that’s full of effort and guys are trying to make plays for their team,” Davis said. “One big thing that coach (Jim) Caldwell preaches is turning into blockers when the ball is in somebody else’s hands. That’s all he was doing. He was turning into the blocker. He hit me in the back. I can’t control that. He was playing hard. I’m not going to fault him for that.”

Davis missed Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons with the concussion. He appeared on track to return last week, but showed up with a neck issue on the injury report late in the week — an initially unnoticed side effect from the Beckham hit.

“I didn’t really feel it initially, coming off the concussion, the way I got hit, the way I hit that guy,” Davis said. “It came up out of nowhere.”

Despite the neck injury, Davis was still close to returning last week. He probably could have played through the pain, but he understands while the training staff opted to hold him out and fully recover. Having to sit out two weeks was mentally challenging for the rookie.

“It’s crazy, man. I felt like a starved dog, just being on the sideline, not being able to hit anybody and not being able to make any plays,” he said.

Davis was productive in his return to the lineup. He recorded eight tackles against Carolina on Sunday, including two for a loss.

