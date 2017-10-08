Carolina Panthers free safety Colin Jones (42) keeps Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) from catching the pass in the end zone during the first half Sunday in Detroit. (Photo: Jose Juarez / Associated Press)

Detroit — Lions tight end Eric Ebron didn’t need to hear the whole question before firing off an answer.

After posting another performance that was marred by drops in Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Panthers at Ford Field, Ebron was defiant he hasn’t lost confidence in himself.

During the first quarter on Detroit’s opening drive, Ebron dropped what would’ve been a touchdown pass in the end zone. Then later in the fourth quarter, he dropped another pass deep over the middle that would’ve gave the Lions a first down.

“Shaq (Thompson) made a great play on that (touchdown pass), actually. If you want to call it a drop, that’s cool,” Ebron said. “It hit my right shoulder, but he should’ve intercepted that ball. It went right through his hands and blinded me from it, but I should’ve caught it. I guess if you want to say — it’s professional football, I should’ve caught that.

“Mike Adams, another veteran guy, made a great play going across the middle. Yeah, I could kick myself in the butt, but then again this is a game of football and this is what people get paid to do.”

After both instances, the home crowd responded with a chorus of boos.

“Hell no. They can boo all they want to,” Ebron said when asked if the boos affect him. “This is what I get paid to do. This is what I love to do. I’m going to continue to go out there and try to make plays for our offense and, you know, just take this one on the chin.”

Ebron was targeted four times and finished with just one catch for six yards.

“The crowd doesn’t affect me none. The only thing that affects me is if there is a situation which I let my team down,” Ebron said. “I feel like I should’ve caught that pass over the middle. Yeah, I blame that on me. But then again Mike Adams has been in this league 14 years. He’s seen plenty of tight ends try to come across the middle. He made a great play to break it up, so I kick myself in the butt for that one. But the other one, (Thompson) made a great play.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/jamesbhawkins