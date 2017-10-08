The Detroit Lions meet the Carolina Panthers in a battle of 3-1 teams on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Ford Field. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
LIONS VS. PANTHERS
When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
Where: Ford Field, Detroit
TV / radio: Fox / WJR 760
Records: Lions 3-1, Panthers 3-1
Line: Lions by 3
MORE COVERAGE
Davis returns for Lions; Swanson, Wagner, Lang also active
10 things to watch in the Lions-Panthers game
Lions vs. Panthers preview: Prepare for a catfight
Lions' Theo Riddick poised to roar out of doldrums
Stafford nemesis Peppers, 37, still ‘doing it all’ for Panthers
National anthem protests galvanize Lions players
