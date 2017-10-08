Panthers 27, Lions 24
Carolina receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan
Carolina receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan and Farmington Hills Harrison star, pulls down a touchdown reception over Lions cornerback Darius Slay in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton struts down the field
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton struts down the field after a touchdown pass to teammate Kelvin Benjamin in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers defensive lineman Kawann Short sacks Lions
Panthers defensive lineman Kawann Short sacks Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, forcing a fumble which Carolina recovered in the third quarter. After this play, Stafford seemed to be limping, but continued to play the rest of the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah picks up a first
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah picks up a first down with the Panthers' Mike Adams and Daryl Worley finally bringing him down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley stops LIons receiver
Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley stops LIons receiver Marvin Jones Jr. from hauling in the reception, but picks up a interference penalty in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions receiver Golden Tate can't pull in a reception
Lions receiver Golden Tate can't pull in a reception near the sidelines in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson pulls in a reception
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson pulls in a reception for a first down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Glover Quin breaks up a pass in the end
Lions safety Glover Quin breaks up a pass in the end zone for Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie Jamal Agnew gets some air and some yardage
Lions rookie Jamal Agnew gets some air and some yardage returning a kick in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Lions
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Lions defensive linemen Cornelius Washington and Haloti Ngata in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans, and a few Panther fans, file into Pride
Lions fans, and a few Panther fans, file into Pride Plaza as they make their way into Ford Field for the Lions-Panthers on Monday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Detroit
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and offensive
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions president Rod Wood, general manager Bob
Detroit Lions president Rod Wood, general manager Bob Quin and vice chair William Clay Ford, Jr. chat on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit – The Detroit Lions staged another furious comeback, but it was too little too late as Carolina Panthers came into Ford Field, built a big lead on the strength of Cam Newton’s arm and mobility, and escaped with a 27-24 victory Sunday.

    The Lions’ offense remained trapped in its month-long slumber deep into the fourth quarter, and the team’s defense failed to provide its customary early-season support, forcing zero turnovers in the loss.

    After a second-quarter touchdown drive, the Lions didn’t cross midfield for seven consecutive possessions, including five straight without a first down. Quarterback Matthew Stafford struggled much of the afternoon, completing just 12-20 passes for 99 yards through three quarters as the Panthers built up a three-score advantage in the second half that proved too much to overcome.

    The Lions fell to 3-2 and the Panthers improved to 4-1.

    Detroit’s defense, which has been the team’s calling card much of the first month, had no answer for the Panthers, especially backup tight end Ed Dickson.

    BOX SCORE: Panthers 27, Lions 24

    Dickson entered the game having never tallying more than 79 receiving yards in a game, but topped that mark in the first quarter and finished with 175 yards on five catches in the victory. He rumbled 64 yards after running through a tackle attempt by safety Tavon Wilson, helping set up the Panthers first score, a 21-yard Graham Gano field goal that answered a Lions’ field goal on the opening possession.

    After tight end Eric Ebron dropped a touchdown pass on the team’s opening possession, the Lions took the lead early in the second quarter, 10-3, after a nine-play, 78-yard drive, aided by two face mask penalties against the Panthers in the red zone. Zach Zenner capped the series with a one-yard touchdown run.

    More: Instant analysis: Lions have no answer for QB Newton

    The Panthers quickly responded when Dickson gained another 57 yards on a well-designed play-action on third-and-1. As the Lions defense flooded toward the line of scrimmage to prevent Newton from scrambling, the veteran tight end was left uncovered. Newton flipped a floater over a changing defender and the Lions didn’t catch Dickson until he was inside the 10.

    Two plays later, Newton’s mobility came into play again, when it created a sizable lane for a shovel pass to rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, who skated six yards into the end zone.

    Carolina took the lead with 55 seconds remaining in the first half. On third-and-7 at the Lions 10, the defense couldn’t generate any pass rush, allowing Newton to maneuver around in the backfield and eventually find Devin Funchess in the back of the end zone.

    More: Reactions to Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers game

    The Panthers extended their advantage to 14 on the opening drive of the second half when Newton dropped a high-arching touchdown pass into the waiting hands of 6-foot-5 target Kelvin Benjamin, who had gotten a step on cornerback Darius Slay on the outside.

    The Lions responded by fumbling the ball right back to the Panthers. Stafford coughed the ball up while being sacked by defensive end Mario Addison. And even though the defense came up with the quick stop, the Panthers pushed the lead to 27-10 with a 44-yard Gano field goal thanks to the drive’s starting field position.

    Stafford had a rough day until mounting the comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. He made some poor throws in the first half and was later battered by the Panthers defensive line, absorbing six sacks.

    The Lions finally ended a nearly 38-minute scoring drought with 5:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. Stafford completed all seven of his passes on the 69-yard drive, connecting with tight end Darren Fells for a four-yard score to get back within 10 of the Panthers, 27-17.

    After a defensive stop, Stafford breathed life into the home crowd by leading another touchdown drive. The 53-yard series was highlighted by a third-down, 25-yard catch-and-run to Jared Abbrederis. Three plays later, after two incompletions, Stafford found Fells for a second score. The 20-yard touchdown and ensuing extra point made it 27-24 with 3:28 remaining.

    With no timeouts remaining, the Lions defense couldn’t afford to give up a first down, but on third-and-9 Newton connected with Benjamin for 17 yards on a post route. After the two-warning, Newton took three straight knees to run out the clock.

    Newton finished 26-of-33 passing for 355 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. Dickson caught five passes for 175 yards, and former Michigan star Devin Funchess had a team-high seven grabs.

    Stafford was 23-of-35 for 229 yards and two TD; he also did not throw an interception.

    The Lions’ run game managed just 50 yards, with a team-best 31 by Ameer Abdullah.

