Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flies his way onto the field with a big grin on his face, warming up before the game against the Lions. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Here are some reactions to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers game at Ford Field, compiled by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.

Carolina came out firing and took a commanding 24-10 lead with a long touchdown pass from Cam Newton to Kelvin Benjamin. Has the defense been exposed?

#Lions have won with defense early on. Not today. They're going to need the offense to pick it up and bail them out. — Max DeMara (@SportsGuyTheMax) October 8, 2017

The boo birds came out at halftime, apparently, with the Lions down 17-10.

For the first time this season, there are a few boos serenading the Lions off the field. — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) October 8, 2017

Former Michigan receiver/tight end Devin Funchess scored the go-ahead touchdown in his return back home.

Devin Funchess is finally becoming what he was expected to be at Michigan. — Mike Welch (@RealMikeWelch) October 8, 2017

Devin Funchess touchdown. Nice performance so far today for the Michigan native. #Panthers lead 17-10. — Stephanie Funkhouser (@sdfunkhouser) October 8, 2017

Fans not pleased with the poor Lions defense in the first half.

Biggest difference between Lions defense today and first four games? Missed tackles, no turnovers. — TimeWanderer (@Dean_Holden) October 8, 2017

Lions Defense pic.twitter.com/29MLlJIq8j — milds n’ hen dawg 🐶 (@hailparis) October 8, 2017

Even some of the most knowledgable football fans are confused by the penalty calls during the first half.

The best way to learn NFL rules is to watch Lions games — Zac Snyder (@ZacSnyder) October 8, 2017

Only the Lions would have off-setting penalties NOT be off-setting. That's a neat trick. — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) October 8, 2017

The Panthers ran a couple of misdirection plays that fooled the Lions and led to a Christian McCaffrey touchdown on a shovel pass.

Panthers getting very creative on that drive. Put the Lions in a very bad spot on that TD — Redruckus81 (@Redruckus81) October 8, 2017

Misdirection plays killing the #Lions defense right now. Was worried about that. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) October 8, 2017

Zach Zenner gave the Lions a 10-3 lead with a relatively easy 1-yard touchdown run after more Panther penalties.

And Zach Zenner goes in for 1-yard TD. No flags. Remarkably. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 8, 2017

Theo Riddick caught a short pass at the end of the first quarter and made Luke Kuechly look silly with a nice juke.

THEO RIDDICK HYPE TRAAAAAAAIN pic.twitter.com/JdEXfn6SB0 — James H. Skellington (@AVKingJames) October 8, 2017

Live look at @LukeKuechly after that move by Theo Riddick pic.twitter.com/VBV9TUzBED — Ken Haddad (@KenHaddad) October 8, 2017

Riddick just juked a guy that doesn't get beat all that often. Luke Kuechly is MAD — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) October 8, 2017

After giving up a long completion to the Lions' 5-yard line, the defense locked down on Cam Newton and crew. The fans loved it.

Great defense by Lions after huge play to hold CAR to 3 — Bam 〽️(4-1) 🦁(3-1) (@BamGroedl) October 8, 2017

The Panthers were the least penalized team in the NFL coming into the game, but they drew a slew of yellow flags early on.

Panthers had been called for 17 penalties in 4 games entering today, already have 4 costly ones. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 8, 2017

Panthers already committing penalties after having the fewest in the #NFL coming into this game — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) October 8, 2017

Matt Prater made up for an Eric Ebron drop with a 30-yard field goal right through the uprights.

Prater should ask for Stafford money. — Death Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 8, 2017

Prater is the MVP #RestoreTheRoar — Angela Gabrielle (@gelagabriella) October 8, 2017

Eric Ebron dropped a potential touchdown pass on the first drive, and fans were not pleased.

Stop me if you heard this before, Ebron dropped a TD #Lions — JamesJamesW (@thejamesjamesw) October 8, 2017

Ebron gives Panthers an early Christmas gift. Some real cheer here. — Cory Spiders 🎃👻 (@CorySpiers) October 8, 2017

Didn’t mean to hit you right in hands, Ebron.... — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) October 8, 2017

The Lions stood arm-in-arm and had a moment of silence for Las Vegas victims before the game.

All the Lions stood arm-in-arm for the anthem today, no one knelt. Team also held a moment of silence for Las Vegas before the game. — Tori Petry (@sportstori) October 8, 2017

Detroit came out fired up before the game.