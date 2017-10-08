Here are some reactions to notable moments during Sunday’s Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers game at Ford Field, compiled by Connor Muldowney of The Detroit News.
Carolina came out firing and took a commanding 24-10 lead with a long touchdown pass from Cam Newton to Kelvin Benjamin. Has the defense been exposed?
The boo birds came out at halftime, apparently, with the Lions down 17-10.
Former Michigan receiver/tight end Devin Funchess scored the go-ahead touchdown in his return back home.
Fans not pleased with the poor Lions defense in the first half.
Even some of the most knowledgable football fans are confused by the penalty calls during the first half.
The Panthers ran a couple of misdirection plays that fooled the Lions and led to a Christian McCaffrey touchdown on a shovel pass.
Zach Zenner gave the Lions a 10-3 lead with a relatively easy 1-yard touchdown run after more Panther penalties.
Theo Riddick caught a short pass at the end of the first quarter and made Luke Kuechly look silly with a nice juke.
After giving up a long completion to the Lions' 5-yard line, the defense locked down on Cam Newton and crew. The fans loved it.
The Panthers were the least penalized team in the NFL coming into the game, but they drew a slew of yellow flags early on.
Matt Prater made up for an Eric Ebron drop with a 30-yard field goal right through the uprights.
Eric Ebron dropped a potential touchdown pass on the first drive, and fans were not pleased.
The Lions stood arm-in-arm and had a moment of silence for Las Vegas victims before the game.
Detroit came out fired up before the game.
