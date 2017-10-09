Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE The Lions nearly pulled off another comeback, but there is reason for concern after the team fell behind three scores after three quarters.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter Sunday against the Panthers. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park – If you were hoping Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell would provide an injury update on quarterback Matthew Stafford, well you don’t know Caldwell very well.

Caldwell did acknowledge Stafford is sore, just like most of the players who played against the Carolina Panthers. Could Stafford’s injuries affect his ability to practice this week?

“You’ll have to wait and see the practice report,” Caldwell said.

Did Stafford have X-rays after the game?

“Check the report,” Caldwell said. “If the report says that, you can get your answer from there.”

More: Niyo: Lions need to roll the play-calling dice more

What if the report doesn’t provide that information?

“If it doesn’t, you’re out of luck,” Caldwell said, cracking a smile.

Here’s what we do know. Stafford suffered a lower right leg injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss. With his pocket mobility visibly hampered, he did stay in the game and finish leading a touchdown drive.

After the scoring pass, Stafford went to the bench and got his ankle heavily taped. He returned to lead another touchdown drive on Detroit’s final offensive possession.

Stafford’s postgame press conference was significantly delayed while he was presumably evaluated and treatment was administered.

More: Snap observations: Lions' Fells emerging from niche role

Stafford missed a practice during training camp, the day he signed his contract extension. He hasn’t missed a regular-season practice due to injury since 2012.

Stafford has started 101 straight games. It’s almost inconceivable that an ankle injury would sideline him for next week’s game against the New Orleans Saints. If it did, the Lions would turn to Jake Rudock and would need to sign another backup to the roster.