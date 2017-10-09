Panthers 27, Lions 24
Carolina receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan
Carolina receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan and Farmington Hills Harrison star, pulls down a touchdown reception over Lions cornerback Darius Slay in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit. Panthers went on to win 27-24.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton struts down the field
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton struts down the field after a touchdown pass to teammate Kelvin Benjamin in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers defensive lineman Kawann Short sacks Lions
Panthers defensive lineman Kawann Short sacks Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, forcing a fumble which Carolina recovered in the third quarter. After this play, Stafford seemed to be limping, but continued to play the rest of the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah picks up a first
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah picks up a first down with the Panthers' Mike Adams and Daryl Worley finally bringing him down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley stops LIons receiver
Panthers cornerback Daryl Worley stops LIons receiver Marvin Jones Jr. from hauling in the reception, but picks up a interference penalty in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan
Panthers receiver Devin Funchess, a former Michigan and Farmington Hills Harrison star, pulls in a long reception in front of Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions receiver Golden Tate can't pull in a reception
Lions receiver Golden Tate can't pull in a reception near the sidelines in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson pulls in a reception
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson pulls in a reception for a first down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Glover Quin breaks up a pass in the end
Lions safety Glover Quin breaks up a pass in the end zone for Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie Jamal Agnew gets some air and some yardage
Lions rookie Jamal Agnew gets some air and some yardage returning a kick in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Lions
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is sacked by Lions defensive linemen Cornelius Washington and Haloti Ngata in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers' Daryle Worley stops LIons' Marvin Jones Jr.
Panthers' Daryle Worley stops LIons' Marvin Jones Jr. from the reception but picks up a interference penalty in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner leaps of the grasp of
Lions running back Zach Zenner leaps of the grasp of Panthers' Mike Adams and continue up field for a gain in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah battles against Panthers'
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah battles against Panthers' Luke Kuechly on a run in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions T.J. Jones gets a hand on a pass in the end zone
Lions T.J. Jones gets a hand on a pass in the end zone but can't hang onto it with Panthers' Daryl Worley defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson finds himself behind
Panthers tight end Ed Dickson finds himself behind the defense and wide open on a reception that ended at the 9 yard line in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
LIons' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception in the
LIons' Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter Sunday against the Panthers.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Akeem Spence brings down Panthers' Jonathan
Lions' Akeem Spence brings down Panthers' Jonathan Stewart got no gain in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers center Tyler Larsen finds himself defending
Panthers center Tyler Larsen finds himself defending against both Lions' Cornelius Washington and Haloti Ngata, which ended with quarterback Cam Newton sacked in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Cornelius Washington and Haloti Ngata, bring
Lions' Cornelius Washington and Haloti Ngata, bring down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Haloti Ngata celebrates a sack of Panthers quarterback
Lions Haloti Ngata celebrates a sack of Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Cheerleaders perform on the sidelines during
Lions Cheerleaders perform on the sidelines during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is brought
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is brought down by Jarrad Davis in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tavon Wilson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers
Lions' Tavon Wilson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Tavon Wilson gets the leg of Panthers
Lions safety Tavon Wilson gets the leg of Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart and brings him down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions defense gang tackle Panthers running back
The Lions defense gang tackle Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells makes a touchdown reception
Lions tight end Darren Fells makes a touchdown reception in front of the Panthers' Mike Adams in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
With the Lions down by 10 late in the fourth quarter,
With the Lions down by 10 late in the fourth quarter, Lions' George Johnson almost gets the two points, as he drags down Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart just short of the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton begins to, well, strut,
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton begins to, well, strut, after a touchdown pass to teammate Kelvin Benjamin for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells tries to recover quarterback
Lions tight end Darren Fells tries to recover quarterback Matthew Staffords fumble but can't pull it in and Carolina recovers in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws in the third
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess pulls in a reception
Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess pulls in a reception in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. gets a reception
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. gets a reception in the gut in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries to scramble
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries to scramble from pressure from Panthers' Julius Peppers but can't get away, taking the sack in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers' Trai Turner can't stop Lions' Akeem Spence
Panthers' Trai Turner can't stop Lions' Akeem Spence from sacking quarterback Cam Newton in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron can't hang onto a reception
Lions tight end Eric Ebron can't hang onto a reception with Panthers safety Mike Adams defending in the fourth quarter Sunday in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is face-first into
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is face-first into the turf again, getting sacked by the Panthers' Charles Johnson and Kawaann Short in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked after
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked after scrambling form the pocket from Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate leaps over Panthers'
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate leaps over Panthers' Luke Kuechly during a run in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis runs down the
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis runs down the sidelines for a first down, setting up Darren Fells second touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells is able to shake off Panthers'
Lions tight end Darren Fells is able to shake off Panthers' Shaq Thompson and stay on his feet into th endzone for touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is able to pull
Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is able to pull in a third down completion in front of the Lions defense, enabling Carolina to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton runs off the field after the 27-24 Carolina victory over Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans, and a few Panther fans, file into Pride
Lions fans, and a few Panther fans, file into Pride Plaza as they make their way into Ford Field for the Lions-Panthers on Monday, Oct. 8, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flies his way onto
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flies his way onto the field with a big grin on his face, warming up before the game against the Lions.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Detroit
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and offensive
Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions president Rod Wood, general manager Bob
Detroit Lions president Rod Wood, general manager Bob Quin and vice chair William Clay Ford, Jr. chat on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flies his
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton flies his way onto the field with a big grin on his face, warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Allen Park — How did Lions linebacker Nick Bellore wind up getting some snaps at fullback this week against the Carolina Panthers? Well, it might have had something to do with a joke.

    Bellore, a key special teamer in addition to backup linebacker, volunteered to be a blocking back. Even though he’d never done it in a game, his pitch centered around some of his other teams exploring the possibility in the past. The kicker is he told a member of the coaching staff he had played some running back when he played at Central Michigan.

    “I think I told one of the coaches I played running back in college, just messing with him, but I hadn’t,” Bellore said. “That might have gotten me in the door.”

    Whether the coach believed Bellore or not is unclear, but the team gave him some practice reps on offense and liked what they saw enough that they brought him into Sunday’s game in three key situations.

    2017 LIONS SCHEDULE

    On his first rep, a successful third-and-1 conversion, Bellore went through the hole ahead of running back Zach Zenner, and perfectly executed a block on Luke Kuechly, one of the NFL’s best defensive players. On Bellore’s second rep, he helped create the lane for Zenner on a 1-yard touchdown run.

    Not a bad debut.

    Blocking certainly isn’t a foreign concept to Bellore, who gets plenty of work doing it on kick and punt returns, but he drew more from his linebacker experience when working in the backfield.

    Here are Lions’ options if they part with Eric Ebron

    “You’re basically mirroring the linebacker position, but blocking instead of tackling,” he said. “There’s a lot I have to learn, but initially, that’s the main thing that’s helped me with the transition.”

    His biggest struggles playing offense came before the snap. Bellore joked about not knowing where to stand in the huddle and the difficulty of processing quarterback Matthew Stafford’s cadence on the snap count.

    Again, he turned to his defensive instincts and just stared at the ball waiting for it to move.

    “I always get a little bit nervous because they go fast on offense and you have to be locked into what’s going on,” Bellore said.

    As imperfect as the process was, Bellore showed promise in the role and has likely earned more reps in the future.

    jdrogers@detnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

