Allen Park – The Detroit Lions have opted to release Armonty Bryant, as opposed to adding the defensive end to the active roster following the completion of his four-game suspension.

A 2016 waiver claim, Bryant recorded three sacks in five games for the Lions last season, before suffering a season-ending knee injury. The team re-signed him this offseason to a one-year deal, but he was suspended four games to start the season, his third ban in a year, for violating the league’s substance abuse program.

Before releasing him, the Lions allowed Bryant to practice with the team last week while weighing the roster decision. For now, the Lions will roll with the five defensive ends they already have, including recently re-signed veteran George Johnson and undrafted rookie Jeremiah Valoaga.