Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers talk about what went wrong against the Panthers and what has to go right against the Saints on Sunday. Detroit News

Here are some of the highlights of the show.

1:30: Cam Newton's performance vs. Lions

► 2:45: Eric Ebron's dropped passes

6:00: Lions struggling offense

► 7:30: Justin Rogers on Saints defense

► 10:10: Saints quarterback Drew Brees

► 12:00: Lions secondary to bounce back

► 13:40: Justin Rogers picks the Lions

15:10: John Niyo picks the Saints, Wojo the Lions

► 16:30: Matthew Stafford's health

► 17:30: Best NFL bets, upsets

