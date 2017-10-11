Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers talk about what went wrong against the Panthers and what has to go right against the Saints on Sunday. Detroit News
Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers break down the Lions-Saints game on Sunday.
Here are some of the highlights of the show.
► 1:30: Cam Newton's performance vs. Lions
► 2:45: Eric Ebron's dropped passes
► 6:00: Lions struggling offense
► 7:30: Justin Rogers on Saints defense
► 10:10: Saints quarterback Drew Brees
► 12:00: Lions secondary to bounce back
► 13:40: Justin Rogers picks the Lions
► 15:10: John Niyo picks the Saints, Wojo the Lions
► 16:30: Matthew Stafford's health
► 17:30: Best NFL bets, upsets
