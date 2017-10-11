Haloti Ngata (Photo: AP)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions suffered a huge blow Wednesday morning when it was announced defensive tackle Haloti Ngata has been placed on injured reserve.

To replace the five-time All-Pro, the Lions signed defensive linemen Datone Jones and Caraun Reid.

Ngata, 33, suffered an elbow injury against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. He was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a 2015 trade and started 27 games the past two seasons for the Detroit. Ngata also started all five games this season, recording seven tackles and two sacks.

Jones, a former first-round pick for the Packers, spent four years in Green Bay, where he tallied 73 tackles and nine sacks. Jones, 27, was with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason, before being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Reid, 25, returns to the Lions a little more than a year after being waived by the organization. A fifth-round pick in 2014, Reid spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. His best season came in 2015 in Detroit when he started 12 games and racked up 29 tackles and two sacks.

The Lions also waived linebacker Thurston Armbrister to make room on the roster for both signings.

