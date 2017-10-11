Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers talk about what went wrong against the Panthers and what has to go right against the Saints on Sunday. Detroit News

In the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was on the field, going through his normal routine during individual drills.

Allen Park — In the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was on the field, going through his normal routine during individual drills. There was no obvious visual difference between how his ankles were taped for the session, but he did appear to be wearing a compression sleeve over his right thigh.

Both Stafford and coach Jim Caldwell declined to provide any information about the quarterback’s injuries and whether they will limit him during practice this week.

Stafford was banged up in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He required extensive taping of his right ankle after absorbing six sacks in the loss.

Not practicing for the Lions were defensive end Ziggy Ansah, guard T.J. Lang and linebacker Paul Worrilow. All three have missed practice time in previous weeks.

Returning to practice was rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay and running back Dwayne Washington. Golladay has missed the past two games with a hamstring strain while Washington has been sidelined three weeks with a quad injury.

