Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of Sunday's game.

Justin Rogers: Matthew Stafford's ankle and Haloti Ngata's injury has people beating heavily on the Saints. I can't blame them, the momentum seems to be in their favor. But, I don't know what it is about that bayou water, the Lions have played well at the Superdome in recent years. Lions 26-24

James Hawkins: Neither team boasts a formidable pass defense, an area of weakness Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees should both exploit. And while the Lions have had the Saints’ number in recent years, Stafford is less than 100 percent and Brees and Co. have had an extra week to prepare for Sunday’s encounter that could feature another down-to-the-wire finish. Saints 24-23

Bob Wojnowski: The Saints have opted to play defense this year, which isn’t good news for the Lions’ shaky offense. Drew Brees hasn’t thrown an interception, which isn’t good news for the Lions’ turnover-craving defense. The Lions have surrendered six sacks in consecutive games, and Matthew Stafford is getting hit everywhere. The protection will be better, but it won’t be quite enough. Saints 24-22

John Niyo: The Lions have had the Saints' number in recent years. But to keep that streak going they'll need to do something no one else has done to New Orleans yet this season: Force a turnover. Drew Brees has had an extra week to prepare, and along with an expanding role for rookie Alvin Kamara, he'll also have Willie Snead back. Both are the kind of players that'll keep Detroit's defense on the field. Saints 31-27

