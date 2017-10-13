Skip in Skip x Embed x Share CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Justin Rogers talk about what went wrong against the Panthers and what has to go right against the Saints on Sunday. Detroit News

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (ankle) is listed as questionable against the Saints on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t out of the woods quite yet. Despite fully practicing all week with his ankle injury, the team listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Also questionable are defensive end Ziggy Ansah (knee), guard T.J. Lang (back), tackle Rick Wagner (shoulder), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and running back Dwayne Washington (quad).

Golladay seems likely to miss his third straight game. The rookie receiver returned to the practice field this week, but showed minimal mobility during the portions of practice open to the media.

Only linebacker Paul Worrilow (knee) has been ruled out by the Lions.

