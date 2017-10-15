Saints 52, Lions 38
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Saints' Alex Okafor, totally five sacks for New Orleans, late in the fourth quarter of the New Orleans Saints 52-38 victory at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate flips into the end zone in front of Saints' Rafael Bush for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is all smiles after Golden Tate's touchdown celebration in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Tommylee Lewis makes a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Ted Ginn Jr. pulls in a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of trouble and into the frying pan, losing the ball and Saints recovering in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford losing the ball and Saints recover in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford losing the ball and Saints Kenny Vaccaro recovers in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions rookie Jarrad Davis can't catch up to Saints' Ted Ginn Jr., who takes into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate puts on the breaks and lets Saints' Ken Crawley go over his back and then takes it into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate spins around Saints' Rafael Bush and continues into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford brings down Saints' Craig Robertson after Robertson knocked the ball away from Stafford and recovered the fumble in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells is tripped up by Saints' Marshon Lattimore and falls just short of the end zone as the Lions went for it on 4th down but ended with no points at the end of the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Saints' Cameron Jordan with Lions Emmett Cleary defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Saints' Cameron Jordan and Craig Robertson with Lions' Emmett Cleary defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford under pressure tries to shuffle pass the ball up to running back Theo Riddick in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Saints' Vonn Bell late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is helped off the turf by teammates Travis Swanson and Theo Riddick after being sacked near the end of the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and teammates take a knee as safety Glover Quin is injured and laying on the turf in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions safety Glover Quin is helped off the field after a fierce hit in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Alvin Kamara hurdles Lions' Darius Slay for a first down along the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Alvin Kamara hurdles Lions' Darius Slay for a first down along the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saint's Marshon Lattimore takes Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford intercepted pass into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Cooter and quarterback Matthew Stafford on the sidelines after Saints' Marshon Lattimore intercepted Stafford's pass and took it into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tackle Rick Wagner lies on the turf for a moment after a hit in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is taken down by his own player, after tackle Brian Mihalik is pushed into the QB in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells pulls in a touchdown reception over Saints' Craig Robertson in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Drew Brees throws under pressure in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson tips a Saints quarterback Drew Brees' pass in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions special teams Jamal Agnew runs back a kick in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
No, that's not Lions running back Ameer Abdullah getting an "atomic weggie," but he did get his under shirt ripped as he tries to evade getting tackled on a run in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Cameron Jordan dunks the ball over the crossbar after taking a tipped ball into the end zone for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets a ball tipped by Saints' Alex Okafor in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints head coach Sean Payton disagrees with a refs call during the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jamal Agnew takes a punt 74 yards back into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jamal Agnew takes a punt all the way back into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter but picks up a taunting penalty by waving bye as he streaks down the sideline in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs is able to get a finger on Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman, bringing him down and preventing a big gain in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jared Abbrederis can't hang on for a completion with Saints' Marshon Lattimore defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Zach Zenner is hammered trying to get to the ball by Saints' Kenny Vaccaro in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' D.J. Hayden gets a head in on Saints' Coby Fleener pass, knocking it away on third down in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Jarrad Davis and Tavon Wilson break up a long pass intended for Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints quarterback Drew Bree's throws under pressure from Lions' Anthony Zettel in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defense of Miles Killebrew, Tavon Wilson and Darius Slay Jr. bring down Saints' Mark Ingram II in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah just misses dragging down Saints' Alvin Kamara in the end zone for a touch back in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson takes a pick-six into the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson and teammates celebrate Robinson's pick-six in the end zone in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints' Cameron Jordan finds the ball in his hands after a tipped Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's pass for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford after the 52-38 New Orleans victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford after the 52-38 New Orleans victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A New Orleans police officer stands at attention as the national anthem is sang at the start of the NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A little air guitar to the music over the Superdome speakers for Lions tight end Eric Ebron as the players head out onto the field for warm-ups before Detroit and the New Orleans Saints play at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 15, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Members of the injury depleted offensive line head to the locker room after warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
No thats not Deadmau5 or Golden Tate for that matter but definitely making a statement, cheering for Detroit as the Lions leave the field after warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Darren Fells reaches out for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions corner back Darius Slay warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injuries continue to plague the Lions and general manager Bob Quinn as T.J. Lang did not dress for warm-ups and Cornelius Washingrton is inactive.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Jared Abbrederis readies for a reception during drills.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Secondary coach Alan Williams talks to his unit during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate stretches out for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver T.J. Jones reaches back for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron readies for a reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    New Orleans — The Lions already had issues along the offensive line, related to subpar blocking. But in the loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the team suffered multiple injuries, depleting their depth down to its bare bones.

    The Lions were forced to scratch right guard T.J. Lang hours before the game when the back injury he suffered two weeks ago flared up in the morning. The next man up was Emmett Cleary, who signed with the team in September.

    Cleary said he learned he was making the start two hours before kickoff. Before the Saints game, he had played one offensive snap for the Lions.

    During the contest, the Lions suffered three more injuries up front. Right tackle Rick Wagner reaggravated an ankle injury and was in and out of the lineup during the second half. Backup Brian Mihalik gave up one of the five sacks allowed Sunday.

    Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Poor play starts with Stafford

    Left tackle Corey Robinson also suffered an ankle injury and had to leave the game late in the third quarter. He did not return. And Cleary left with an undisclosed injury and was replaced by Tim Lelito, another recent addition.

    “That’s kind of what happens in games,” Lions coach Jim Caldwell said. “Oftentimes, you can’t predict it, but you have to be able to make adjustments and keep going. That’s why you have 53 players on the roster. That’s why we dress 46 on game day. You’ve got to be able to adjust.”

    Caldwell said he was uncertain about Lang’s long-term prognosis. The guard, who started the first five games and had been playing well, was stopped on the sideline before kickoff, walking with a slow, stiff gait.

    The Lions are on the bye next week, which should provide some much-needed time to heal up. And although the team provided no recent updates, the next game against the Pittsburgh Steelers would be the first left tackle Taylor Decker is eligible to return off the physically unable to perform list.

    Decker has been out since June, following shoulder surgery.

    jdrogers@detnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

